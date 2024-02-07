Advertisement

The wait for much-awaited Ram Temple inauguration will end in three days with Pran Pratishtha of Ram Lalla at Ayodhya Ram Mandir on January 22. Ahead of the grand ceremony, the first visuals of Ram Lalla idol has been revealed. The 51-inch or 4.5 feet idol crafted by Karnataka’s renowned sculptor Arun Yogiraj was installed in the sanctum sanctorum (Garb Griha) of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya on Thursday with special rituals. It depicts the deity as a five-year-old child in a standing posture.

The devotees must know the captivating nuances encapsulating the idol of Ram Lalla before visiting the Ram Mandir for darshan post the momentous date of January 22.

Advertisement

10 Lord Vishnu Avatars In Ram Lalla Idol:

Matsya Kurma Varaha Narasimha Vamana Parashurama Rama Krishna Buddha Kalki

Idol of Ram Lalla, standing 51 inches tall and weighing approxly 200 kgs, radiates the innocence of a child in Krishna Shila Black Stone. Featuring Swastik, OM symbols, Chakra and Gada, the structure of Ram Lalla is graced with God Sun sign atop. The deity has been made so minutely, that Lord Ram's ‘Param Bhakt’ Hanuman is not missed. In the left bottom of the semi-circle like structure, Lord Hanuman is featured, with Garuda on right (King of birds, as per Rigveda).

Ram Lalla Idol: Journey to Ayodhya

The first complete picture of Ram Lalla will only be revealed on January 22, but the glimpse of it, with covered-eyes, surfaced on January 16. The deity, sculpted in Karnataka, was brought to Ayodhya in a truck. The first visuals surfaced when Ram Lalla was taken off the truck in Ayodhya Ram Mandir.

The devotees were blessed with the second glimpse of the deity on January 18 evening, after the idol was placed in the sanctum sanctorum of the temple. In the picture, his eyes was covered with yeallow cloth.

A more clearer picture surfaced on January 19, which was from the workshop where the artisians sculpted the idol. The eyes of the idol was covered with clothes, and bow and arrow of the deity was missing in his left hand. It has now been placed. Want to see the latest image of Ram Lalla with ornaments and new dress?

Advertisement

Want to see the latest image of Ram Lalla with ornaments and new dress?

Notably, the clothes covering Ram Lalla's eyes will be removed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on January 22, when he will apply kajal with a gold needle. Susbsequently, Ram Lalla will be shown the mirror, under the rituals of Pran Pratishtha.

Advertisement

Do you know what is Pran Pratishtha? It's a ceremony during which the idol is consecrated in a Hindu temple, wherein hymns and mantra are recited to invite the deity to be resident guest, and the idol's eye is opened for the first time.

The grand Pran Pratishtha of Lord Ram will take place on the upcoming Paush Shukla Kurma Dwadashi, Vikram Samvat 2080, falling on January 22 in the Vikram Samvat 2080 calendar.

Advertisement

The programme of Pran Pratistha will be held in the 'Abhijeet Muhurta' in the afternoon at Ayodhya Ram Mandir. Notably, the rituals of pre-Pran Pratistha sacraments have started from Tuesday (January 16) already and will continue till January 21 (Sunday).