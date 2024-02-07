First Pics of Majestic Ram Lalla, Adorned With Diamonds, Rubies, Gold Bow And Arrow | In Pics | Image: Republic

Ayodhya: The event of new Ram Lalla idol consecration at Ayodhya Ram temple on Monday was watched by lakhs of people on television at their homes and in temples across the country. The consecrated idol was adorned with diamonds, rubies, and gold bow and arrow, according to the first visuals of the diety after Pran Pratishtha.

During the auspicious Pran Pratishtha ceremony, army helicopters showered flower petals on the newly constructed Ram temple.

Consecrated Idol of Ram Lalla at Ayodhya Temple

The images of the new idol showed Ram Lalla covered with ornaments and flowers as Prime Minister Narendra Modi offered prayers and performed ‘aarti’ with special rituals.

After culmination of the grand event, Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to X and wrote, "The extraordinary moment of the consecration of Shri Ram Lalla's life in Ayodhya Dham is going to leave everyone emotional. It is my great pleasure to be a part of this divine programme. Hail Siya Ram!".

During the 'pran pratishtha' rituals at Ram Temple, the Prime Minister was accompanied by Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat. The Pran Pratishtha was live streamed across the country in several events.