Advertisement

Ayodhya - In a groundbreaking initiative to transform Ayodhya into a model solar city, the Uttar Pradesh New and Renewable Energy Agency (UPNEDA) is all set to launch the country's first solar power-enabled boat in the Saryu river, according to an official statement on Tuesday.

The UPNEDA has outlined plans for the regular operation of this solar-powered boat service on the Saryu river in Ayodhya. Assembled on the banks of Saryu Ghat, the boat's spare parts and accessories have been sourced from various parts of the country.

Advertisement

Currently undergoing testing, the fully assembled boat is expected to be inaugurated by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath ahead of the Ram temple consecration ceremony on January 22. This event will mark the beginning of regular operations for similar boats in the future.

The solar-powered boat operates on the principle of clean energy and is a dual-mode vessel, functioning entirely on solar electric power. Alongside solar charging, it can also run on electric energy. Constructed with a lightweight and durable fiberglass body, the boat ensures noise-free and environmentally friendly operations. With a capacity for up to 30 passengers, the boat will operate from the Naya ghat, offering a propulsion timeframe of five to six hours on a full charge.

Advertisement

Between January 17 and 18, the boat will undergo various testing procedures, including waterproofing. Upon successful completion of testing, it is scheduled to be inaugurated before the 'pran pratishtha' ceremony.

The UPNEDA-developed boat features 3.3 kilowatt rooftop solar panels, with a total of six panels producing 550 watts of power energy installed on the boat's rooftop. This innovative initiative aims to showcase the potential of solar energy in promoting sustainable and eco-friendly transportation in Ayodhya.

Advertisement

(With PTI inputs)

