Advertisement

Ayodhya: Ahead of the much awaited Ayodhya Ram Temple inauguration on January 22, unseen pictures of the Sanctum Sanctorum (Garbha Griha) where 'Ram Lalla' will be kept after consecration ceremoney (Pran Pratishtha) on January 22 have been accessed by the Republic.

The Garbha Griha holds immense significance as it serves as the abode of the presiding deity of the temple. The Ram Temple in Ayodhya is going to get a spectacular sanctum sanctorum, which will also be one of the largest in the world.

Advertisement

Sanctum Sanctorum (garbha griha) | Image: Republic

Preparations are underway in full swing in Ayodhya for the mega Ram Mandir inauguration on January 22, where Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be the chief guest.

The temple trust, Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra, informed that over 7,000 people have been invited including cricket legends Sachin Tendulkar and Virat Kohli, Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan, and industrialists Mukesh Ambani and Gautam Adani.

Advertisement

The auspicious Pran Pratishtha of Lord Ram will take place on the upcoming Paush Shukla Kurma Dwadashi, Vikram Samvat 2080, falling on January 22 in the Vikram Samvat 2080 calendar.

Ahead of the January 22 Pran Pratishtha, a series of events planned. The seven-day rituals of pre-Pran Pratistha sacraments will start on Tuesday (January 16) and continue till January 21 (Sunday).