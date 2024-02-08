English
Updated January 16th, 2024 at 14:41 IST

Exclusive/ FIRST VISUALS of Sanctum Sanctorum Where Ram Lalla Will Be Kept After Pran Pratishtha on Jan 22

Ahead of the much awaited Ayodhya Ram Temple inauguration on January 22, unseen pictures of the Sanctum Sanctorum (garbha griha) accessed by Republic.

Ronit Singh
Unseen Pictures of 'Sanctum Sanctorum' at Ayodhya Ram Mandir
Unseen Pictures of 'Sanctum Sanctorum' at Ayodhya Ram Mandir | Image:Republic
Ayodhya: Ahead of the much awaited Ayodhya Ram Temple inauguration on January 22, unseen pictures of the Sanctum Sanctorum (Garbha Griha) where 'Ram Lalla' will be kept after consecration ceremoney (Pran Pratishtha) on January 22 have been accessed by the Republic.

The Garbha Griha holds immense significance as it serves as the abode of the presiding deity of the temple. The Ram Temple in Ayodhya is going to get a spectacular sanctum sanctorum, which will also be one of the largest in the world.

Sanctum Sanctorum (garbha griha) | Image: Republic

Preparations are underway in full swing in Ayodhya for the mega Ram Mandir inauguration on January 22, where Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be the chief guest.

The temple trust, Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra, informed that over 7,000 people have been invited including cricket legends Sachin Tendulkar and Virat Kohli, Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan, and industrialists Mukesh Ambani and Gautam Adani.

The auspicious Pran Pratishtha of Lord Ram will take place on the upcoming Paush Shukla Kurma Dwadashi, Vikram Samvat 2080, falling on January 22 in the Vikram Samvat 2080 calendar.

Ahead of the January 22 Pran Pratishtha, a series of events planned.  The seven-day rituals of pre-Pran Pratistha sacraments will start on Tuesday (January 16) and continue till January 21 (Sunday).

Published January 16th, 2024 at 13:56 IST

