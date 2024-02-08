Advertisement

A 2.5 kg bow will be given to Lord Ram prior to the consecration ceremony on January 22 in Ayodhya. The public can now get the first image of Shri Ram "Danush." It will be donated by the Amava Ram Temple in Ayodhya to the Shri Ram Janma Bhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust.

Shayan Kunal, a trustee of the Amava Ram Temple, told PTI that the 'Danush' will be given to the Shri Ram Janma Bhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust on January 19. “We are obtaining bows and arrows for Ram Lalla (Lord Ram) from Chennai ahead of his 'pran pratishtha' in Ayodhya on January 22.”

The bow has been manufactured as per its description described in Valmiki Ramayan. Descriptions regarding different arrows are also included in it. The expert craftspeople from Chennai, who have been in this line of work for the past 200 years, have presented their work. The bow has been crafted from 23 carats of gold. The 2.5 kg bow was made with about 600–700 grams of gold.

