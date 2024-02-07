English
Updated February 4th, 2024 at 09:28 IST

First year student dies by suicide after suspension from college in Bengaluru

The incident occurred on Thursday at a paying guest accommodation in Chandra layout where the student was staying with his friends, the police added.

Digital Desk
Delhi police constable shoots himself.
Representative Image | Image:Representational
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
A first-year hotel management student who had been suspended from college died by suicide in Bengaluru on Friday after allegedly taking sleeping pills, said the police.

The incident occurred on Thursday at a paying guest accommodation in Chandra layout where the student was staying with his friends, the police added. 

No suicide note was recovered from the spot. But a few days after his suspension, he had penned his thoughts on a notebook in which he mentioned how he was very disturbed with what had happened in college due to an old matter and the management was not allowing him to return to his classes.

“He was suspended about a month ago citing his behaviour, indiscipline and absence from college. Depressed over this, he allegedly consumed some pills on Thursday which led to his death,” a senior police officer said.

Demanding strict action against the college administration, his parents along with others staged a protest outside the college today seeking justice for their son.

His family has alleged that after being suspended, he along with his mother approached the college authorities to appeal for his reinstatement. The victim apologised and sought another chance, but the management did not pay heed and refused to take him back.

They also alleged that he was subjected to physical assault by the college authorities.

Asked about the allegations, the officer said, “We have registered a case under section 306 (abetment to suicide) of the Indian Penal Code against the College authorities. Wr are verifying the allegations and investigation is underway.” 

With inputs from PTI.

 

 

Published December 29th, 2023 at 21:17 IST

