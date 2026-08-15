Five Killed After SUV Plunges Into Chenab River In J&K’s Kishtwar

Kishtwar: At least five people were killed after a suv skidded off the road and plunged into the Chenab River in the Dachhan area of Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar district on Saturday, officials said.

The accident occurred at around 10:45 am near Yainwan in Dangdaroo, when the Scorpio, bearing registration number HR29AG-0648, was travelling towards Sounder. The vehicle reportedly lost control, skidded off the road and rolled down into the Chenab River.

Following the accident, a police team from Dachhan, along with local residents and other personnel, rushed to the spot and launched rescue and recovery operations.

Officials said five bodies have been recovered so far. However, the exact number of people who were travelling in the vehicle at the time of the accident remains unclear, while the identities of the deceased are yet to be established.

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Police have taken cognisance of the incident and an investigation has been initiated to ascertain the circumstances that led to the accident. Rescue and recovery operations were continuing as further details were awaited.