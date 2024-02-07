Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated January 29th, 2024 at 12:38 IST

Five Members of Two Families Killed in Road Accident in Nalgonda

The mishap took place in the Nalgonda district when the car diver tried to save the stray dog on the Narketpally-Addanki highway.

Aneri Shah
Telangana Road Accident
Telangana Road Accident | Image:Republic TV
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Nalgonda: Five members of 2 families were killed in a road accident that took place on Sunday midnight. The mishap took place in the Nalgonda district when the car diver tried to save the stray dog on the Narketpally-Addanki highway. The car driver lost control after it was hit by the lorry and overturned near the highway, leaving all five people inside the car dead. 

The victims are natives of Nandipad village near Miryalguda town, Nalgonda and they were returning from a pilgrimage in their Swift car. As they were travelling, a stray dog suddenly came over the National Highway, meanwhile, the driver who intended to save that dog lost control of the car and hit the road median. 

The car crossed the median towards the other side of the road. At the same time, one heavy vehicle lorry hit the car. Out of 6 people who were travelling, 5 people died on the spot. Only one woman survived, she is unconscious and now getting treatment in Nalgonda Hospital. 

The deceased were identified as Cherukupalli Mahesh, his wife Jyothi, his daughter Rishita, Mahesh’s brother Mahender, and his son Leonis. Mahender’s wife Madhavi is undergoing treatment at a local hospital and was later referred to a private hospital.   

A police investigation has been initiated after a heavy vehicle driver fled the scene of an incident. Later, the driver was apprehended, and further inquiry is underway. 


(With inputs from Aneri Shah)

Published January 29th, 2024 at 12:38 IST

