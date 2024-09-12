Published 12:59 IST, September 12th 2024
Five of Family Die in Road Accident in TN
Five people, including a child, died instantly when the car in which they were travelling collided with a lorry near Chidambaram in the district on Thursday.
- India News
- 1 min read
Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Five people, including a child, died instantly when the car in which they were travelling collided with a lorry | Image: PTI (Representational Image)
- Listen to this article
- 1 min read
Advertisement
12:59 IST, September 12th 2024