Five Workers Killed, Five Injured in Reactor Blast at Chemical Factory in Gujarat's Bharuch
Five workers died and several others were injured after a reactor exploded at SynZeal Pharmachem in Bharuch's Saykha GIDC industrial estate, Gujarat. The blast reportedly occurred during hydrogenation and triggered a methylene dichloride gas leak. Authorities are investigating the cause and safety compliance.
- India News
- 2 min read
New Delhi: A powerful explosion at a chemical manufacturing unit in Gujarat’s Bharuch district killed five workers and injured several others late Friday night. The blast occurred at SynZeal Pharmachem in the Saykha GIDC industrial estate in the Vagra area during a hydrogenation process.
The explosion reportedly involved a reactor with a capacity of 15 kilolitres and triggered a leak of methylene dichloride (MDC) gas, according to reports. The blast damaged machinery at the facility, with debris from the reactor reportedly scattered beyond the factory premises.
Blast During Hydrogenation Process
The explosion took place late Friday night while the factory was carrying out a hydrogenation process. Bharuch Sub-Divisional Magistrate Manisha Manani confirmed that the blast occurred during the process.
The force of the explosion reportedly scattered parts of the reactor and heavy machinery across the premises. The sound of the blast was reportedly heard several kilometres away, triggering panic in the surrounding industrial area.
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The reported MDC gas leak added to concerns following the explosion. Workers and others at the site reportedly experienced eye irritation, while some employees fell ill after exposure to the gas. Emergency teams, including fire personnel and ambulances, rushed to the factory following the incident.
Five Workers Killed, Injured Shifted To Hospitals
The bodies of the deceased workers were taken to Bharuch Civil Hospital, while the injured were admitted to hospitals in Bharuch and Vadodara for treatment.
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Authorities were working to establish the identities of all the victims and gather further details about the injured workers.
Investigation Underway
Police and district officials reached the site after receiving information about the explosion. Teams from the Gujarat Pollution Control Board (GPCB) and the Directorate of Industrial Safety and Health (DISH) also began examining the circumstances surrounding the incident.
The investigation will seek to determine what caused the reactor to explode and whether industrial safety requirements were followed at the facility. The exact cause of the blast has not yet been established.
The incident has brought the safety of workers at chemical and pharmaceutical manufacturing facilities in the industrial estate into focus. Further details are awaited as authorities continue their investigation.
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