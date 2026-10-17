Indian Army Foils Infiltration Bid in J&K's Keran Sector After Brief Exchange of Fire Along LoC

New Delhi: Security forces foiled an infiltration attempt along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir's Keran sector in Kupwara district early on Saturday, October 17, after an armed group was intercepted by Army troops, triggering a brief exchange of fire.

The encounter took place at around 3.40 am after Army personnel challenged a group of armed infiltrators in the area.

Following the exchange of fire, security forces launched an intensive search operation to sanitise the area and determine whether any infiltrators had managed to cross into Indian territory. Additional troops were mobilised to strengthen the operation, which was underway at the time of reporting.



The incident occurred in the Jumgund area of the Keran sector, along the LoC in north Kashmir's Kupwara district. Sources said suspicious movement was noticed along the LoC in the morning, prompting troops to challenge those attempting to infiltrate.

Further details about the armed group, the outcome of the exchange of fire and the ongoing search operation are awaited. An official confirmation from the Army was also awaited.