Flash Floods Wreak Havoc In J&K's Rajouri As Heavy Rain Batters Region; IMD Warns Of More Downpours Till July 23

New Delhi: Heavy overnight rainfall triggered flash floods in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district on Saturday, inundating low-lying areas, damaging homes and vehicles, and disrupting normal life as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) warned of an intense wet spell across the Union Territory over the next five days.

Rajouri witnessed continuous heavy rainfall through the night, leading to severe waterlogging in several residential and commercial areas. Roads were submerged as floodwaters flowed through the town, disrupting traffic and affecting daily activities.

The flash floods caused extensive damage across the district. Two houses collapsed due to the heavy rains, while the low-lying Bela Bus Stand area was submerged after the Dharhal River overflowed. Several vehicles parked at the bus stand were swept away or damaged by the strong current.

Floodwaters also entered multiple residential localities, damaging household belongings and causing significant financial losses to residents. Water levels in rivers and seasonal streams across Rajouri rose sharply following the relentless downpour, prompting authorities to remain on high alert.

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Teams from the district administration and rescue agencies reached the affected areas to assess the damage and monitor the evolving situation.

Meanwhile, the IMD has issued a warning for a fresh spell of heavy rainfall across parts of Jammu and Kashmir from July 19 to July 23. The weather department has cautioned that vulnerable areas could witness flash floods, landslides, mudslides, shooting stones, and waterlogging during the period.

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In view of the forecast, the district administration has advised residents to avoid unnecessary travel, stay away from rivers, streams, and other waterbodies, and remain alert, especially those living near riverbanks and flood-prone areas.