India's Clean Energy Push: First Geothermal Wells Commissioned in Ladakh's Puga Valley to Power the Region

The Ladakh administration has officially commissioned India's first geothermal wells in the high-altitude cold desert, drilling two 1000-meter-deep wells at Puga Valley. Officials have confirmed that this achievement marks a massive stride toward establishing the nation's inaugural geothermal power plants in the region.

Situated at a staggering altitude of 14,000 feet, these two deep wells are designed to pave the way for a one-megawatt (MW) geothermal power plant in Ladakh. VK Saxena, the Lieutenant Governor of Ladakh, inaugurated the project.

"The two geothermal wells are critical for the successful implementation of the 1 MW pilot geothermal power project at Puga, which will be India's first demonstration-scale geothermal power project," an official stated.

Overcoming Delays and Renewing the Vision

According to a statement from the Ladakh administration, the renewable energy project previously faced a major setback when a tripartite Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) expired. The agreement between the Ladakh Administration, the Ladakh Autonomous Hill Council Leh, and the ONGC Energy Centre lapsed, ultimately causing a delay that lasted several months.

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"Recognising the strategic importance of geothermal energy for India's energy security and clean energy transition, LG Shri Saxena personally intervened to facilitate the renewal of the MoU for another five years in June this year, following which works resumed for completion of the two geothermal wells," a spokesman for the Ladakh administration explained.

The spokesperson added that successfully completing these two wells will now allow for critical reservoir evaluation, detailed power plant planning, and the subsequent commercial development of geothermal resources throughout Ladakh.

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Record-Breaking Drilling and High-Temperature Finds

Engineers working on-site have already recorded promising thermal data from beneath the earth.

"Project engineers informed that the maximum temperature of 135 degrees Celsius was recorded at a depth of 400 metres. Further testing is on, and the engineers are hopeful to achieve even higher temperatures for operation of the 1 MW pilot geothermal power project and eventual commercial exploration of geothermal energy," an official noted.

The breakthrough comes despite intense environmental and engineering hurdles. Officials noted that even though the team encountered intense geothermal activity, complex sub-surface geological conditions, and heavy operational challenges, they successfully drilled the first well to its 1000-meter target depth on May 22, 2026. Workers spudded the second geothermal well on June 3, 2026, and completed it at the same 1000-meter depth on July 8, 2026, marking a record turnaround time of just over a month.

A Blueprint for a Carbon-Neutral Future

Lt Governor Saxena hailed the commissioning of these geothermal wells as a historic milestone for India's clean energy sector and a defining moment for the region's green transition.