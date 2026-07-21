Flight Cancellations & Delays Drive Massive Surge in Airline Refund Complaints in 2025

Customer grievances regarding airline ticket refunds in India surged by more than 233% in 2025, reaching a four-year high, according to data presented by the Ministry of Civil Aviation in Parliament.

In a written reply to a question by Rajya Sabha MP Ghanshyam Tiwari, Minister of State for Civil Aviation Murlidhar Mohol shared that airlines reported 4,386 refund-related complaints in 2025—a massive spike from the 1,315 recorded in 2024.

Four-Year Trend in Airline Refund Grievances

The latest figures highlight a sharp turnaround after a period of lower complaint volumes. While airlines recorded 1,508 refund grievances in 2022 and 961 in 2023, numbers began creeping back up in 2024 before skyrocketing to 4,386 in 2025.

What caused the spike?

While official government records compile aggregate industry data, industry analysts and Ministry officials link the massive surge in complaints to widespread operational disruptions that hit domestic carriers throughout 2025:

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IndiGo Operational Crisis: A significant portion of the rise coincided with a major operational breakdown at India’s largest carrier, IndiGo, in late 2025. Following the implementation of revised DGCA pilot duty norms, the airline cancelled thousands of flights over a brief span, leaving passengers stranded and seeking ticket reimbursements.

Weather & Congestion Delays: Severe winter fog and severe airport congestion across major metros further compounded flight cancellations and schedule alterations, driving up refund requests across multiple airlines.

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Government Action: To address rising grievances, the Ministry of Civil Aviation established a permanent 24x7 Passenger Assistance Control Room (PACR). The joint facility connects the Ministry, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), Airports Authority of India (AAI), and major airlines for real-time tracking of flight cancellations, baggage issues, and pending passenger refunds.

Regulatory Measures

The Centre reaffirmed that the DGCA continues to enforce strict Civil Aviation Requirements (CARs) regarding passenger protection. Under existing regulations:

Direct Cancellations: Airlines are obligated to provide a full cash or electronic refund—or an alternate flight—if a flight is cancelled without sufficient prior notice.

Third-Party Bookings: Refund processing for tickets booked through Online Travel Agencies (OTAs) must be facilitated without unnatural delays or hidden processing surcharges.