English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 20th, 2024 at 09:51 IST

Flight, Train Operations Worst-Hit This Season as Dense Fog Engulfs Jammu Again

Due to fog and poor visibility during morning hours in Jammu and parts of northern region, nine flights were cancelled while six others were delayed.

Gursimran Singh
Jammu Airport
Representative Image | Image:PTI
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Jammu: After a day of bright sun, Jammu region, once again, is facing dense fog on Saturday that has hit the flight and rail operations in the region badly. Nine flights have been cancelled in last 24 hours, which is the highest number of flights cancelled due to fog this season. On the other hand, railways also cancelled one train and several others were reported delayed.

Due to fog and poor visibility during morning hours in Jammu and parts of northern region, nine flights were cancelled while six others were delayed. Five flights of IndiGo, two of Air India, one of SpiceJet and Vistara each were cancelled at Jammu Airport. Nine other flights were delayed by 03 hours at Jammu Airport.

Advertisement

Several Airlines have also issued advisory to those travelling in flights operating from Jammu Airport. SpiceJet informed travellers that due to poor visibility in Jammu (IXJ), all departures/arrivals and their consequential flights may get affected. Passengers are requested to keep a check on their flight status.
Messages of similar nature have been sent by other airlines to their travellers from Jammu airport.

At Jammu Railway station, One train was canceled, and 13 other trains experienced delays. Amarnath Express faced a 7-hour delay, Jhelum Express 6 hours, Uttar Sampark Kranti 5 hours, and Malwa, Puja Exp, and Shalimar Exp 4 hours each. Swaraj Exp, Tata Muri, Hemkund, Shri Shakti, and Begumpura were delayed by 3 hours, Sealdah Exp by 2 hours, and Vande Bharat by 1 hour, said Northern Railway.

Advertisement

Weather Department of Jammu and Kashmir said that the region is expected to experience dry weather till the 24th of January with generally cloudy conditions on the evening of the 20th. "On the 25th, there is a forecast of light snow at isolated higher reaches. From the 26th to the 28th of January, anticipate light rain/snow over scattered places. Looking ahead to the end of the month, between the 29th and 31st, there is a possibility of light to moderate rain/snow at many places, according to various models. Additionally, be prepared for the redevelopment of moderate to dense fog and a decrease in day temperatures over Jammu Division in the next 3 days," added Weather Advisory.

Advertisement

Published January 20th, 2024 at 09:51 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Vivek Dahiya

Vivek Sets Fitness Goals

2 hours ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma In Athleisure

2 hours ago
Shantanu Maheshwari

Shantanu's Casual Look

2 hours ago
Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka's Breezy Look

3 hours ago
President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

7 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

a day ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

a day ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

a day ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

a day ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

a day ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

a day ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

a day ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

a day ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

a day ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

a day ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

a day ago
Man jumps into raging LA River to save his dog

LA Fire Dept Saves Man

a day ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

DeepVeer In Belgium

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Karnataka: 15 Students Sustain Injuries After Seniors Ragged Them

    India News25 minutes ago

  2. Short Circuit At Uttam Nagar Metro Station, Video Goes Viral | WATCH

    India News30 minutes ago

  3. WATCH | Boom Boom Bumrah is making sound in different parts of the world

    Sports 33 minutes ago

  4. India greenlights Scotch whisky import

    Web Stories36 minutes ago

  5. 'HE REMINDS ME OF DAVID WARNER': Ricky Ponting lauds talented youngster

    Sports 37 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement