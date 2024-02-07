Advertisement

Jammu: After a day of bright sun, Jammu region, once again, is facing dense fog on Saturday that has hit the flight and rail operations in the region badly. Nine flights have been cancelled in last 24 hours, which is the highest number of flights cancelled due to fog this season. On the other hand, railways also cancelled one train and several others were reported delayed.

Due to fog and poor visibility during morning hours in Jammu and parts of northern region, nine flights were cancelled while six others were delayed. Five flights of IndiGo, two of Air India, one of SpiceJet and Vistara each were cancelled at Jammu Airport. Nine other flights were delayed by 03 hours at Jammu Airport.

Advertisement

Several Airlines have also issued advisory to those travelling in flights operating from Jammu Airport. SpiceJet informed travellers that due to poor visibility in Jammu (IXJ), all departures/arrivals and their consequential flights may get affected. Passengers are requested to keep a check on their flight status.

Messages of similar nature have been sent by other airlines to their travellers from Jammu airport.

At Jammu Railway station, One train was canceled, and 13 other trains experienced delays. Amarnath Express faced a 7-hour delay, Jhelum Express 6 hours, Uttar Sampark Kranti 5 hours, and Malwa, Puja Exp, and Shalimar Exp 4 hours each. Swaraj Exp, Tata Muri, Hemkund, Shri Shakti, and Begumpura were delayed by 3 hours, Sealdah Exp by 2 hours, and Vande Bharat by 1 hour, said Northern Railway.

Advertisement

Weather Department of Jammu and Kashmir said that the region is expected to experience dry weather till the 24th of January with generally cloudy conditions on the evening of the 20th. "On the 25th, there is a forecast of light snow at isolated higher reaches. From the 26th to the 28th of January, anticipate light rain/snow over scattered places. Looking ahead to the end of the month, between the 29th and 31st, there is a possibility of light to moderate rain/snow at many places, according to various models. Additionally, be prepared for the redevelopment of moderate to dense fog and a decrease in day temperatures over Jammu Division in the next 3 days," added Weather Advisory.