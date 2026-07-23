Flood Threat in Jammu: SDRF Urges Immediate Evacuation as Tawi Swells Past Danger Level
The sudden rise in water levels upstream has triggered immediate flood warnings for communities living along the riverbanks downstream in Jammu City.
- India News
- 2 min read
Authorities in Jammu and Kashmir have issued a high alert for low-lying areas in Jammu after the water level in the Tawi River surged past the danger mark upstream in Udhampur following continuous heavy rainfall across the region.
The sudden rise in water levels upstream has triggered immediate flood warnings for communities living along the riverbanks downstream in Jammu City.
Low-Lying Areas on High Alert
With the water swelling rapidly, the district administration placed all vulnerable and low-lying localities in Jammu on high alert. Officials warned that the volume of water moving down from Udhampur is likely to cause inundation in riverside settlements and low-lying residential sectors.
Emergency response agencies—including teams from the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF)—have been deployed across key locations to monitor the river’s flow and assist residents.
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SDRF Issues Urgency Announcements
Equipped with loudspeakers, SDRF teams are conducting continuous public announcements along the banks of the Tawi River and near major bridges.
The teams are urging local residents to:
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- Evacuate Immediately: Move away from riverbanks and vacate flood-prone, low-lying homes to safer, higher ground.
- Avoid Water Bodies: Refrain from venturing near fast-flowing streams, nullahs, or river edges.
- Do Not Stop on Bridges: Avoid parking vehicles on or stopping near bridges to take photographs or watch the surging waters.
Disaster management control rooms remain operational 24x7, and emergency teams are on standby to conduct evacuations if water levels continue to rise.
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