sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Tirupati Laddus Row | PM Modi's US Trip | Middle East Tensions | Kolkata Horror | Quad Summit |

Published 14:55 IST, September 19th 2024

Flooding in Saryu River Disrupts National Highway in UP's Ballia

A nearly 20-metre stretch of National Highway 31 has been washed away by a swollen Saryu river in Bairia tehsil

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Africa floods
A nearly 20-metre stretch of National Highway 31 has been washed away by a swollen Saryu river in Bairia tehsil | Image: AP (Representational)
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Advertisement

14:55 IST, September 19th 2024