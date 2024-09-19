Published 14:55 IST, September 19th 2024
Flooding in Saryu River Disrupts National Highway in UP's Ballia
A nearly 20-metre stretch of National Highway 31 has been washed away by a swollen Saryu river in Bairia tehsil
Reported by: Press Trust Of India
A nearly 20-metre stretch of National Highway 31 has been washed away by a swollen Saryu river in Bairia tehsil | Image: AP (Representational)
