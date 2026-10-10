Flydubai Terror Attack: NIA Invokes Anti-Hijacking Act, UAPA In Flydubai Cockpit Attack On Captain Smit Machchhar

New Delhi: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has registered a case to investigate the mid-air attack on Captain Smit Machchhar aboard an Israel-bound Flydubai flight, invoking provisions of the Anti-Hijacking Act, 2016, and the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), officials said on Saturday.

According to NIA sources, the First Information Report (FIR) includes provisions relating to hijacking, terrorist acts, conspiracy and membership of a terrorist organisation. The agency is probing the circumstances surrounding the cockpit attack, including possible lone-wolf terror motives and potential radicalisation networks.

The case marks a significant step in the Indian agency's investigation into the September 30 incident aboard Flydubai Flight FZ1073, which was travelling from Dubai to Tel Aviv when the co-pilot allegedly attacked Captain Machchhar inside the cockpit.

NIA Probes Terror Angle, Possible Radicalisation Links

The NIA is examining whether the attack was motivated by terrorism and whether the accused acted independently or had links to a wider radicalisation network. The inclusion of provisions relating to conspiracy and membership of a terrorist organisation indicates that investigators are also examining the possibility of external links.

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However, the invocation of these provisions does not, by itself, establish that the accused was part of a terrorist organisation or that a wider conspiracy existed. These remain subjects of investigation.

The case follows disclosures by authorities in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), which described the incident as an attempted terrorist attack and said the co-pilot had allegedly planned to seize control of the aircraft.

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NIA Invokes Anti-Hijacking Act, UAPA In Flydubai Cockpit Attack

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has registered a case to investigate the mid-air attack on Captain Smit Machchhar aboard an Israel-bound Flydubai flight, invoking provisions of the Anti-Hijacking Act, 2016, and the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), officials said on Saturday.

According to NIA sources, the First Information Report (FIR) includes provisions relating to hijacking, terrorist acts, conspiracy and membership of a terrorist organisation. The agency is probing the circumstances surrounding the cockpit attack, including possible lone-wolf terror motives and potential radicalisation networks.

The case marks a significant step in the Indian agency's investigation into the September 30 incident aboard Flydubai Flight FZ1073, which was travelling from Dubai to Tel Aviv when the co-pilot allegedly attacked Captain Machchhar inside the cockpit.

Co-Pilot Allegedly Tried To Seize Control Of Aircraft

The incident took place on September 30, when Flydubai Flight FZ1073 was flying from Dubai to Tel Aviv with 174 people on board. The co-pilot allegedly attacked Captain Machchhar with an emergency crash axe while the aircraft was over Saudi Arabian airspace.

The attack triggered a mid-air emergency, with the aircraft reportedly losing thousands of feet in altitude. Captain Machchhar, despite sustaining serious injuries, managed to alert others and resist the attack. Passengers and a crew member helped overpower the co-pilot, while reserve pilots assisted in bringing the situation under control.

The aircraft was subsequently diverted and landed safely in Tabuk, Saudi Arabia, preventing a potential catastrophe.

According to findings disclosed by UAE authorities, the accused had allegedly intended to crash the aircraft into the passenger terminal at Israel's Ben Gurion Airport. Investigators also examined claims that he had studied the route during earlier flights and had been radicalised over several years.

The UAE investigation reportedly indicated that the co-pilot acted alone. The NIA's investigation will examine the terror angle and any possible links or broader conspiracy relevant to the case.

Captain Smit Machchhar Recovering After Attack

Captain Smit Machchhar, an Indian national originally from Mumbai, has been praised for his actions in preventing the aircraft from being taken over. He previously worked with SpiceJet before joining Flydubai in 2022.

Machchhar sustained serious injuries during the cockpit assault and was taken for medical treatment. He was subsequently airlifted from Saudi Arabia to the UAE for further care.

The incident has drawn attention to aviation security and the possibility of an insider threat, given that the alleged attacker was a member of the flight crew.