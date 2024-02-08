English
Updated January 16th, 2024 at 09:43 IST

Fog Mayhem Continues in Jammu; Flight Operation Suspended Till Noon, Rail Services Also Hit

Gursimran Singh
Flight and Rail Chaos Amidst Bone-Chilling Temperatures Colder Than Drass Valley | Image:Republic
Srinagar: The dense fog prevailing over plains of Jammu is creating mayhem as air and rail services have been affected badly. Three flights have been cancelled while 11 others are delayed at Jammu airport in past 24 hours. One train was cancelled while 13 others were delayed from Jammu Railway Station.

Officials at Jammu Airport informed Republic that three flights of Air India were cancelled while 11 including seven from IndiGo, three from SpiceJet and One from Vistara (one) flights have been delayed at Jammu Airport in last 24 hours and their departure was also delayed.

Northern Railways in its statement said that a total of 13 trains were delayed due to dense fog in the region  in last 24 hours. Puja Express was delayed by 13 hours, Jhelum Express by 11 hours; Malwa Express, Tata Muri and Mourdwaj Express were delayed by 10 hours; Shalimar, Utter Samparak Kranti and Himgiri Express by 5 hrs, Sealdah Express by 4 hours, Superfast by 3 hours, Hemkund Express by 2 hours while Shri Shakti was delayed by 1.10 hrs late today. Himsagar train was cancelled while departure of Puja Exp was delayed by 1.20 hrs at Jammu Station on.

Jammu continues to be colder than valley

Jammu remained 3 degrees colder than Srinagar during the day as 10.8 degrees C temperature was recorded as compared to yesterday’s 8.5 deg C.
The night temperature in Jammu was recorded 3.0 degrees Celsius more as compared to Sunday’s night. Katra recorded a maximum temperature of 19.6 deg C and minimum 6.4; Bhaderwah town a day temperature of 18.5 deg C and night temp of 1.3 deg C while Banihal town recorded a maximum temperature of 19.8 and minimum minus 0.8 degrees Celsius. Meteorological Department predicted that persistent dry spell in the Kashmir Valley is anticipated to conclude by the 25th of this month, with early indicators suggesting a shift in the weather due to western disturbances.

Published January 16th, 2024 at 09:36 IST

