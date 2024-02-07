Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 23rd, 2024 at 23:57 IST

Following pact with govt, ULFA disbanded 44 years after formation

The pro-talk ULFA, which had signed a tripartite agreement on December 29 last year, has been formally disbanded. According to a clause of the pact, ULFA shall abjure the path of violence, give up all arms and ammunition and disband the organisation within one month.

Press Trust Of India
The pro-talk ULFA has now formally disbanded following a historical tripartite accord between it, the Centre and the government of Assam.
The pro-talk ULFA has now formally disbanded following a historical tripartite accord between it, the Centre and the government of Assam. | Image:PTI
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

GUWATHI: The pro-talk ULFA, which had signed a tripartite agreement on December 29 last year, has been formally disbanded 44 years after it was formed, a senior leader of the outfit said.

According to a clause of the pact, ULFA shall abjure the path of violence, give up all arms and ammunition and disband the organisation within one month.

Advertisement

The tripartite agreement was signed by the central and state governments and the ULFA.

The decision to disband the organisation was taken at a meeting of the organisation held in Assam's Darrang district on Tuesday, the outfit's General Secretary Anup Chetia told PTI.

Advertisement

It was also decided at the meeting to form a seven-member monitoring committee to ensure the implementation of the various clauses of the tripartite agreement, he said.

Chetia will be the convenor of the committee.

Advertisement

A socio-cultural organisation named 'Asom Jatiya Bikash Mancha' will be formed, which will work towards protecting the cultural and linguistic identity of the society, he said.

The members will also soon meet Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma to inform him about the outfit being disbanded and also to take forward the implementation of the agreement, Chetia added.

Advertisement

A possible organisational set-up for the rehabilitation of the cadres and to involve them in productive economic activity was also discussed at the meeting, another senior leader Mrinal Hazarika said.

The outfit will also have to vacate all the nine designated camps where ULFA cadres and their families were staying after coming for talks in 2011.

Advertisement

The arms/ammunition will be handed over to the state government at a formal ceremony later this month.

The agreement, signed in New Delhi in the presence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah, also included an ex-gratia payment to the cadres, funding of their economic, vocational training and government jobs depending on eligibility along with the withdrawal of criminal cases registered against the cadres for non-heinous crimes.

Advertisement

The ULFA was formed on April 7, 1979, in Sivasagar by a group of 20 youths from Upper Assam districts to establish a sovereign Assam through an armed struggle.

The outfit had split in 2011 with the top leadership, including Chairman Arabinda Rajkhowa, returning to Assam from a neighbouring country and agreed to talk without the sovereignty clause and submitted a 12-point charter of demands to the central government.

Advertisement

Another faction ULFA (Independent), led by Paresh Barua, remained firm on the demand for sovereignty and is yet to come for talks.

Advertisement

Published January 23rd, 2024 at 23:57 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

4 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

19 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

20 hours ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

20 hours ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

20 hours ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

20 hours ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

a day ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

a day ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

a day ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

a day ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

a day ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

a day ago
Man jumps into raging LA River to save his dog

LA Fire Dept Saves Man

a day ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

DeepVeer In Belgium

a day ago
Nick Jonas

Nick Enjoys Monsoon in LA

a day ago
Shriya Saran

Shriya's Village Video

a day ago
Isabella Kaif

Isabelle's Casual Avatar

a day ago
Karan Singh Grover

Karan Turns Muse For Devi

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. BREAKING: Massive Fire Breaks Out at Niloufar Hospital in Hyderabad

    India News8 minutes ago

  2. Countries With The Shortest Work Week Hours

    Galleries8 minutes ago

  3. Teen Loses Right Arm to Cancer, Writes Class Board Exams With Left Hand

    India News11 minutes ago

  4. Ford shares soars 6% on dividend boost, lower EV spending

    Business News11 minutes ago

  5. Blinkit launches 'Single Mode' on Valentine's week

    Business News12 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement