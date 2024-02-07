Security forces have launched a massive search operation in the Samba district after Thuraya satellite phone was opened by some suspects in the area | Image: Republic

Samba: Security forces have launched a massive search operation in the Samba district after Thuraya satellite phone was opened by some suspects in the area. The operation was launched by joint forces after the input was shared by the Indian Army that a satellite communication had been spotted.

A senior official privy to the development informed Republic that the search operation was launched this morning around 5 am after the input that was generated by Indian Army was shared with sister intelligence, and other agencies. The official however said that input wasn't a real-time one and was delayed by a couple of hours.

"The activity of Thuraya is not taken lightly by the agencies as there are inputs of a Lashkar group, attempting to sneak in from Samba border ahead of 26 January and targeting forces installations or civilians on Jammu Srinagar National Highway. The activity of Thuraya was detected in the upper reaches of Samba district, which connects to Udhampur district," he added.

Another official from the intelligence agency informed Republic that any activity of Thuraya satellite phone means the area is on the radar of the terrorist or a group has already infiltrated into the Indian territory and the possibility can never be ruled out, keeping in view the Samba district being traditional route of infiltration via Basanta river and also via cross-border tunnels by the Pakistani terror groups.

Thuraya is a communication device based on satellite communication that is used by terrorists to coordinate with their handlers across the border.