English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 19th, 2024 at 09:28 IST

Forces Launch Manhunt for Suspected Terrorists After Thuraya Satellite Detected in Samba

The search operation was launched this morning around 5 am after input that was generated

Gursimran Singh
Thuraya Satellite
Security forces have launched a massive search operation in the Samba district after Thuraya satellite phone was opened by some suspects in the area | Image:Republic
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Samba: Security forces have launched a massive search operation in the Samba district after Thuraya satellite phone was opened by some suspects in the area. The operation was launched by joint forces after the input was shared by the Indian Army that a satellite communication had been spotted.

A senior official privy to the development informed Republic that the search operation was launched this morning around 5 am after the input that was generated by Indian Army was shared with sister intelligence, and other agencies. The official however said that input wasn't a real-time one and was delayed by a couple of hours.

Advertisement

"The activity of Thuraya is not taken lightly by the agencies as there are inputs of a Lashkar group, attempting to sneak in from Samba border ahead of 26 January and targeting forces installations or civilians on Jammu Srinagar National Highway. The activity of Thuraya was detected in the upper reaches of Samba district, which connects to Udhampur district," he added.

Another official from the intelligence agency informed Republic that any activity of Thuraya satellite phone means the area is on the radar of the terrorist or a group has already infiltrated into the Indian territory and the possibility can never be ruled out, keeping in view the Samba district being traditional route of infiltration via Basanta river and also via cross-border tunnels by the Pakistani terror groups.

Advertisement

Thuraya is a communication device based on satellite communication that is used by terrorists to coordinate with their handlers across the border.

Advertisement

Published January 19th, 2024 at 09:28 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka's Breezy Look

an hour ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia's No Makeup Look

an hour ago
Rashii Khanna-Vaani Kapoor

Raashii-Vaani Twin

an hour ago
Vivek Dahiya

Vivek Sets Fitness Goals

3 hours ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma In Athleisure

3 hours ago
Shantanu Maheshwari

Shantanu's Casual Look

3 hours ago
President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

8 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

a day ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

a day ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

a day ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

a day ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

a day ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

a day ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

a day ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

a day ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

a day ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

a day ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Blinkit launches 'Single Mode' on Valentine's week

    Business News19 minutes ago

  2. Newborn's Body Found in Dustbin of Posh Noida Society; Probe Launched

    India News20 minutes ago

  3. Suspicious Object Found in Tiffin Box in Nagpur's State Transport Bus

    India News22 minutes ago

  4. Andhra Pradesh Student Ragged, Thrashed by Seniors at Government School

    India News23 minutes ago

  5. C'garh: 8 Lakh Rewardee Naxal Killed in Encounter With Security Forces

    India News25 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement