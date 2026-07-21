Foreign Funds Being Used for Illegal Religious Conversions? Republic Confronts Top Church Body

Ne Delhi: Republic TV confronted the Catholic Bishops' Conference of India (CBCI) over allegations that foreign funds were being used for religious conversion activities, questioning the Church body's opposition to proposed amendments to the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act (FCRA) amid an ongoing investigation into US-based organisation The Timothy Initiative (TTI).

Republic TV's Harsh Trivedi questioned CBCI Deputy Secretary General and Director of the CBCI Centre, Rev. Dr. Mathew Koyickal, asking whether the Church body rejected allegations that Rs 92.55 crore in foreign funds had been routed into India for conversion-related activities and why it was opposing stricter FCRA provisions despite the ongoing probe.

Republic seeks answers

During the confrontation, Republic asked whether the CBCI was willing to categorically state that the alleged foreign funds were not used for religious conversions.

Questions were also raised over investigators invoking provisions of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), with the reporter pointing out that the matter concerns national security. Republic also sought the Church body's response to allegations that TTI was allegedly operating without FCRA registration while routing foreign funds into India.

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CBCI representative evades question

The CBCI representative, however, did not respond to the questions on camera and repeatedly asked Republic TV's crew to leave, stating that a programme was underway.

The confrontation comes as investigative agencies probe allegations that TTI, a US-based evangelical organisation, routed Rs 92.55 crore into India through foreign debit cards, allegedly bypassing FCRA and FEMA regulations.

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