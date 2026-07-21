'Rokne Ki Koshish Mat Karna... Eit Lagegi': Protestor Waves Brick, Threatens Cops During CJP's Chaotic Jantar Mantar Protest | WATCH

New Delhi: The Day 1 of the Cockroach Janta Party's (CJP) protest at Delhi's Jantar Mantar on July 20 over the NEET paper leak was marred with chaos after CJP workers clashed with Delhi Police during an attempted march towards Parliament.

As the demonstration did not have permission to proceed near Parliament Street, police moved to disperse the crowd using tear gas shells and a lathi charge. In response, CJP workers allegedly pelted stones at police personnel deployed near the barricades, leaving several officers injured. Visuals from the spot showed injured policemen, some with bleeding noses and head injuries while others were seen with bandages, continuing to remain on the frontline despite their injuries.

Amidst the escalating aggression, the protest took a menacing turn when an aggressive protester openly threatened Delhi Police personnel at Jantar Mantar.

Standing at the forefront, the individual hurled direct threats at law enforcement stating. “Jisne bhi mujhe rokne ki koshish ki, eit lagengi.” (Whoever tries to stop me, they will get hit by a brick).

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Adding further, he said, "I have called the rest of the guys from over there... do not try to stop us."

What was the ground situation?

According to reports from the ground, the situation deteriorated rapidly, resulting in injuries to several police personnel. Multiple visuals from the scene captured moments when CJP workers allegedly targeted officers with stone pelting. Officials described the incident as an organised wave of violence against the deployed security personnel.

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A Delhi Police Sub-Inspector, who was injured during the confrontation, described how the violence unfolded. “We were standing near barricades, stone was pelted by them (protesters),” the injured Sub-Inspector said.

FIR loged

In response to the widespread vandalism, obstruction of public servants, and open criminal intimidation, the Delhi Police registered multiple First Information Reports (FIRs) under stringent sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), encompassing charges of rioting, assault on public servants, and damage to public property.

According to police, miscreants allegedly vandalised police vehicles and pelted stones at a police team near Regal Cinema in the Outer Circle of Connaught Place. Further investigation into the incident is underway.

The complaint comes on the heels of Monday's protests, during which authorities reported that over 118 police personnel- including multiple senior officers- sustained injuries and 70 demonstrators were detained.

Why the Uproar?

The massive surge of public anger and street demonstrations is fuelled by widespread discontent over the NEET-UG medical entrance examination question paper leak and ongoing systemic irregularities.