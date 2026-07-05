Foreign Ministry Warns Public Against Fraudsters Posing as MEA Advisors on Social Media & Offering Paid Consultations

New Delhi: The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has issued a strong clarification cautioning citizens against fake social media accounts that falsely claim to advise the ministry on key policy issues, including trade and migration.

In an official post from its FactCheck Account on X, the MEA stated that certain individuals are misrepresenting themselves by posting content suggesting they provide guidance to the ministry on policy matters. These handles are also reportedly offering paid advisory sessions on “how to work with MEA.”

The ministry emphasised that these individuals and accounts have no connection whatsoever with the official establishment.

“It has come to the notice of the Ministry that certain individuals on social media platforms are making posts suggesting that they are advising MEA on policy related matters including on trade, migration and other issues. Further, these handles are also offering paid advice/sessions on how to work with MEA. These individuals have no connection to the Ministry and the Ministry urges all to be careful against such fraudulent posts on social media platforms,” the official handle posted.

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The MEA has urged the public to exercise caution and rely solely on verified official channels for any information or assistance related to the ministry.

This advisory comes amid rising instances of impersonation and scams on social media, where fraudsters exploit the credibility of government institutions to deceive people.