Foreign Passenger Allegedly Molested by Airport Staff During Security Check At Bengaluru Airport

Bengaluru: A case of sexual harassment has been reported at Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru, where a foreign passenger was allegedly molested by an airport staff member during a security check.

According to police sources, the incident took place when the woman had arrived at the airport to board a flight to Korea.

Accused Used False Pretext for ‘Additional Check’

As per the police, the accused Bengaluru airport staff member approached the woman claiming there was a beep sound coming from her baggage and that a separate security check was required. He allegedly told her that going through the regular checking counter would delay her and cause her to miss her flight.

Under this pretext, the accused reportedly took the woman to a men’s restroom instead of an authorised security area.

Inside the restroom, the accused allegedly touched the woman’s private parts and hugged her from behind, claiming it was part of the security screening. When the woman resisted and objected to his actions, the accused reportedly stopped and left the spot.

Complaint Filed, Accused Arrested

The distressed woman immediately reported the incident to airport security personnel. Based on her complaint, the accused was detained by security staff and handed over to the airport police.

The accused has been identified as Aapan Ahmed. A case has been registered against him, and he has been arrested. Police said further investigation is underway to determine the full sequence of events.