Former Bengal Minister Aroop Biswas’ Brother Swarup Remanded Till June 18 in Extortion and Molestation Case

Kolkata: In a major development that has sent ripples through West Bengal’s political and film circles, Swarup Biswas, the younger brother of former state Minister Aroop Biswas, was produced before the Alipore Court on Friday and remanded in police custody till June 18, 2026.

Swarup Biswas, 51, was arrested late on Thursday night by a team from New Alipore Police Station in connection with a case involving allegations of extortion, criminal intimidation, and molestation. The complainant, identified as a makeup artist associated with the Tollywood industry, alleged that Biswas and his associates demanded large sums of money in exchange for securing work opportunities in film productions.

According to police sources, the FIR (New Alipore PS Case No. 88 dated 04/06/26) invokes multiple sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), including those related to extortion, hurt, and criminal intimidation, along with provisions of the Arms Act. The complainant claimed that after she resisted alleged demands for personal favours following an initial payment of extortion money, she and her colleague faced threats, including the brandishing of weapons at her residence.

Aroop Biswas, a senior Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader, represented the Tollygunj constituency.

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Swarup Biswas, himself a TMC affiliate and reportedly a former head of a key film technicians’ federation, has been linked in the past to industry disputes within Tollywood. His arrest comes at a time when the film fraternity in Bengal has been witnessing internal turmoil over alleged extortion rackets and gatekeeping in job allocations.

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