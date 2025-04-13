Former BJD MLA Attacked, Car Vandalised by Mob in Odisha’s Jajpur

Odisha: Former Biju Janata Dal (BJD) MLA Pranab Kumar Balabantray was attacked and his car vandalised by a group of people in Aruha village under Jenapur police limits in Odisha ’s Jajpur district on Sunday, police said.

The incident reportedly occurred while the opposition BJD leader was on his way to attend a local festival. According to officials, the group of attackers were allegedly supporters of an Independent MLA from the region.

Balabantray was rescued by police after the attack and was not harmed, police confirmed. However, his vehicle was badly damaged in the assault.

The attack has triggered sharp reactions from the local BJD leadership, who have condemned the incident and called for strict action against those responsible.

As of now, no arrests have been confirmed.

Police said they were investigating the incident and reviewing CCTV footage and eyewitness accounts to identify the assailants.

Security was stepped up in the village following the incident to prevent any escalation of tension.

The former MLA, Pranab Kumar Balabantray, is a known political figure in Jajpur and has remained active in the opposition ranks after his tenure in the Odisha Legislative Assembly.