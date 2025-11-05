Former Haryana Cabinet Minister Sampat Singh Joins INLD After His Dramatic Exit from Congress

Former Haryana Cabinet Sampat Singh recently grabbed the headlines for his dramatic exit from the Congress after accusing the party of propagating factionalism.

Days after the development, Singh has now officially joined the Indian National Lok Dal, 16 years after his initial exit. In fact, Singh’s political journey has seen him make multiple shifts. He started with INLD, after which he moved to Congress. He then once again had a brief presence in the BJP before joining Congress once again.

What led to the exit

In a 4-page letter addressed to the Congress high command, Mallikarjun Kharge, Singh had alleged that he was forced to leave the party. He asserts that he was sidelined due to his closeness with Kumari Selja, writing, “In 2024, I was appointed coordinator for the Sirsa Lok Sabha constituency, where Kumari Selja was the Congress candidate. My sincere efforts in her favor made the state leadership feel insecure.”

That same year, I attended Selja ji's Narnaund rally, which angered the state leadership.

Subsequently, I was denied a ticket again, and Congress once again lost the Nalwa seat.

His letter says, “Congress has now become the domain of an individual and a family, where the reward for loyalty is slavery and the punishment for dissent is expulsion.”

Singh then went on to recount the ‘exodus’ of senior Congress leaders due to ‘constant humiliation', which also included the name of Kumari Selja. He wrote, “Kumari Selja, AICC, the general secretary and the country's senior-most Dalit woman leader, was made the Haryana Pradesh Congress President, but was removed in 2022 under pressure from the state leadership.”