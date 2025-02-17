Updated 17:01 IST, February 17th 2025
Former Maharashtra Chief Minister Shivajirao Patil Nilangekar's Wife Passes Away At 86
Sushilatai Nilangekar, the wife of former Maharashtra CM and veteran Congressman Shivajirao Patil Nilangekar, passed away at the age of 86 due to
Latur: Sushilatai Nilangekar, the wife of former Chief Minister of Maharashtra and veteran Congressman, Shivajirao Patil Nilangekar passed away at the age of 86 due to a cardiac arrest on Sunday.
Sushilatai breathed her last at 8:30 PM while undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Latur.
Survived by sons- Congress state secretary Ashokrao Patil Nilangekar, Sharad Patil Nilangekar, and Maharashtra Education Society president Vijaykumar Patil, Sushilatai was the mother-in-law of former BJP MP Rupatai Patil Nilangekar and grandmother of ex-Maharashtra minister Sambhaji Patil Nilangekar and Arvind Patil Nilangekar.
In August 2020, the former CM Shivajirao Patil Nilangekar died due to old-age-related problems in Pune at the age of 90.
The veteran Congress leader had tested positive for COVID-19 but had recovered and was discharged after testing negative.
Nilangekar, a heavyweight from Latur in the Marathwada region, was the Chief Minister of Maharashtra from June 1985 to March 1986.
