Former Minister’s House Hit in Twin Grenade Attacks in Manipur’s Imphal Amid Security Concerns

New Delhi: In a shocking incident, unknown miscreants carried out twin grenade attacks at two separate locations in Imphal overnight, including one targeting the residence of former minister Md Allaudin Khan.

While no casualties were reported, the blasts damaged property and have raised fresh concerns over the deteriorating law and order situation in the state.

Former Minister’s House Targeted in Early Morning Attack

One of the attacks took place at around 1:15 am on Saturday at the residence of former minister Md Allaudin Khan in Imphal East district.

According to preliminary information, unidentified attackers allegedly arrived on a scooter and hurled grenades at the property before fleeing the area as caught on camera.

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The explosion damaged portions of the house and vehicles parked inside the courtyard. CCTV footage is now being examined as part of the investigation.

Warning Letter Found at Blast Site

Investigators also recovered warning letters allegedly written in the name of KCP from the spot.

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Officials are probing whether the letters are authentic and whether the attack was meant as a targeted warning or intimidation attempt. Authorities have not officially confirmed the motive behind the incident.

Second Blast Reported Hours Earlier

In another incident on Friday night around 10:30 pm, a grenade explosion occurred at the residence of Moirangthem Subol, chairperson of the Tentha Gram Panchayat Administrative Committee in Tentha Khunou.