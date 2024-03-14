×

Updated March 14th, 2024 at 10:27 IST

Former President Pratibha Patil Hospitalised in Pune, Condition Stable

Former President Pratibha Patil was hospitalised in Maharashtra's Pune for the treatment of fever and a chest infection on Wednesday.

Reported by: Ronit Singh
Former President Pratibha Patil Hospitalised in Pune, Condition Stable
Former President Pratibha Patil Hospitalised in Pune, Condition Stable | Image:File
Pune: Former President Pratibha Patil was hospitalised in Maharashtra's Pune for the treatment of fever and a chest infection on Wednesday, said officials from the medical facility adding that her condition is stable. 

Patil, aged 89, was admitted to Bharati Hospital after complaints of high fever and chest infestions, said officials. 

"Former President Pratibha Patil was admitted to the hospital last night. She is having fever along with some infection in the chest. Her health condition is stable. She is under treatment and is being monitored closely," a senior official from the hospital said.

Last year in February, former President Patil's husband Devisingh Shekhawat passed away at the age of 89 following a heart attack.

Published March 14th, 2024 at 10:00 IST

