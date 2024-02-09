Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated February 8th, 2024 at 23:29 IST

Sena (UBT) Leader Abhishek Ghosalkar Shot Dead During Facebook Live, Assailant Kills Self

As per the sources, a Local Goon, "Morris Bhai," had invited Abhishek Ghosalkar to his office for a saree distribution program.

Sandip Singh
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Mumbai: Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Abhishek Ghosalkar, son of former Uddhav Sena MLA Vinod Ghosalkar was shot over a personal rivalry in the Dahisar area of Mumbai on Thursday evening. Abhishek was taken to Karuna Hospital in Borivali in a serious condition where he succumbed to his injuries. The entire incident, which took place at the office of Mauris Noronha, popularly known as Mauris Bhai, was livestreamed on Facebook. The video of the shooting has been doing rounds on social media. 

The incident took place between 7 and 8 pm. Republic TV sources said that the local goon, ‘Mauris Bhai’ had invited Abhishek Ghosalkar to his office for a saree distribution program. Mauris started Facebook Live from his office, and Ghosalkar was with him in the office. Both took part in Facebook Live, and as soon as Ghosalkar finished his address on Facebook Live, Mauris opened fire at Abhishek. Three to four bullets were fired at the Sena (UBT) leader. Later, the attacker turned the gun and killed self. 

(Trigger warning: The following video contains violence) 

Meanwhile, senior officials including Joint CP Law and Order Satyanarayan Chaudhary, Additional CP North Rajiv Jain, and DCP Crime Branch Raj Tilak Roushan have reached the spot and reviewed the situation. On the other hand, a mass force has been deployed to bring the situation under control. 

Speaking to Republic, DCP Crime Branch Raj Tilak Roushan said, “The firing took place in the evening; the accused shot himself after shooting Ghosalkar. We are investigating what conspired. We are doing a detailed Panchnama. A forensic team is also here to collect the evidence.”

Why Did Mauris Kill Abhishek Ghosalkar? Possible Reason

A source informed Republic TV that Mauris had personal enmity against Abhishek Ghosalkar as Mauris was earlier booked in a rape case. Mauris had doubts about Abhishek Ghosalkar that he had conspired against him, to which he got booked in a rape case. Sources also suggest that both had a history of financial give and take. To take revenge, Mauris planned to kill Ghosalkar.  

Mauris harboured a deep-seated grudge against Abhishek Ghosalkar due to Mauris's prior involvement in a rape case. Suspecting that Abhshek Ghosalkar had orchestrated his legal troubles, Mauris nursed a growing animosity toward him. Moreover, sources suggest a history of financial transactions between the two individuals, implying a complex relationship fraught with tension. To take revenge, Mauris hatched a plan to kill Abhishek Ghosalkar. 

About Abhishek Ghosalkar And Mauris Bhai

Abhishek Ghosalkar was a two-time corporator and son of former MLA Vinod Ghosalkar (UBT), whereas Mauris is a self-proclaimed social worker but has multiple cases of fraud, economic fraud, blackmailing, rape, etc.

Published February 8th, 2024 at 21:34 IST

