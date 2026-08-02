Four-Year-Old Dies After Falling Into Water Tank in Noida

Noida: A four-year-old boy died after allegedly falling into a water tank in Uttar Pradesh's Noida, police said. The incident took place near the shanties at Sector-123, close to Parthala Roundabout in Noida, on July 31, the police further said.

According to Noida Police, the child was taken to a hospital after the incident, where doctors declared him dead. The body was handed over to the family after completion of legal formalities.

Speaking to reporters on Saturday, a worker at the site said he was unaware of the incident until officials arrived to inspect the spot. "I found out this evening that they had taken the body to their village. I only found out when the officials arrived and inspected the site. I had no other information," the worker said.

He also said that he was not aware of the exact circumstances in which the child drowned. "No one explained exactly how the child drowned. There is no negligence. This is a bypass; the water flows through it—it's not like there's excess water here. It's built this way everywhere," he said.

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Further details are awaited.