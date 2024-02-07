Advertisement

French President Emmanuel Macron expressed his gratitude for the "great honor" extended to France as its troops marched in India's 75th Republic Day Parade at Kartavya Path.



"A great honor for France. Thank you, India," Macron posted on X, acknowledging the significance of the momentous occasion.

The French Armed Forces contingent, comprising a combined band and marching members drawn from the renowned French Foreign Legion, mesmerized spectators with their precision and unique flair during the parade.

This reciprocal exchange follows India's participation in the 2023 Bastille Day celebrations in Paris, where Indian troops and aircrafts took part in the festivities.

The French marching contingent, led by Captain Khourda, showcased the diversity of the French Foreign Legion, a distinctive corps comprising around 10,000 men from across the globe, including India.

The second Infantry regiment of the French Foreign Legion, donned in the iconic 'White Cap,' marched in formation, symbolizing the rigorous training and elite status achieved by its members.

A testament to strengthening ties between India and France?

The exchange is a testament to the strengthening ties between India and France, as Prime Minister Narendra Modi welcomed President Macron to the 75th Republic Day celebrations in New Delhi. President Macron's visit, part of the 25th-anniversary celebrations of the Strategic Partnership between India and France, followed PM Modi's visit to France on its National Day in July 2023.

During his visit, President Macron engaged in bilateral discussions with PM Modi and visited the Jantar Mantar in Jaipur, emphasizing the shared values of ancient wisdom and modern science between the two nations.

President Droupadi Murmu, accompanied by President Macron, inaugurated the Republic Day celebrations at Kartavya Path, reinforcing the friendship and collaboration between India and France.

The participation of the French contingent in India's Republic Day Parade stands as a symbol of international unity and mutual respect, adding a significant chapter to the shared history of the two nations.