Jaipur: French President Emmanuel Macron is set to arrive in Jaipur today as the Chief Guest for the 75th Republic Day celebrations in the national capital. His visit marks the culmination of the 25th-anniversary celebrations of the India-France Strategic Partnership.

Jaipur, known as the Pink City, is getting ready for the visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and French President Macron. Posters of the leaders can be seen around the city, as per reports. Further sources have indicated that Macron's plans include visiting the Amber Fort, where he will meet with artisans, individuals involved in Indo-French cultural projects, and students. Following this, he will join Prime Minister Modi, and together, they will explore Jaipur.

During their visit, a French armed forces contingent will participate in the Republic Day parade and flypast alongside Indian troops and aviators. Following the tour of the Pink City, President Macron and Prime Minister Modi will engage in in-depth bilateral talks. On January 26, Macron will attend the Republic Day parade as the chief guest and participate in the At Home reception at Rashtrapati Bhavan, followed by a State Banquet hosted by the President of India, Smt Droupadi Murmu.

Significance of French President’s Second Visit as India’s Chief Guest

Macron's visit holds significance as it strengthens the deep mutual trust and unwavering friendship between India and France. This reciprocal invitation to national day celebrations underscores the unprecedented nature of the Indo-French ties. Macron's state visit, the sixth by France as chief guest on India's Republic Day, follows PM Modi's trip to Paris on France's Bastille Day in July 2023.

The visit aims to consolidate the ambitious renewal of the France-India strategic partnership outlined in the "Horizon 2047 Roadmap," agreed upon by the two leaders in Paris on July 14. Over 25 years of strategic partnership, France and India have forged close cooperation in the defence sector, space exploration, climate monitoring, and maritime surveillance.

Three Pillars of Indo-French Relations

The three pillars of the roadmap includes strengthening strategic autonomy, addressing global challenges like climate change, and enhancing people-to-people partnerships. Under the first pillar, both nations collaborate closely in defence, showcasing trust-based cooperation in advanced platforms and technologies. Additionally, they contribute to international peace and security, especially in the Indo-Pacific region.

The second pillar, focusing on partnerships for the planet, seeks to address key challenges, including climate change, biodiversity loss, and poverty eradication. The cooperation aligns with the spirit of "Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam" and builds on the success of India's G20 Presidency and the Paris Pact for People and the Planet, with joint initiatives such as the International Solar Alliance.

The third pillar underscores partnership for the people, underlining France's commitment to creating opportunities for Indian students, artists, investors, and tourists. President Macron's visit emphasises initiatives supporting student mobility, with a goal to welcome 30,000 Indian students in France by 2030. Business ties and cross-investments will be promoted under France's "Make It Iconic" nation-branding campaign, with India being a priority country.