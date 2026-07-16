Fresh Trouble for Siya Goyal’s Family: FDA Shuts Down Shop in Pune Over Safety Violations

The family of Siya Goyal, the prime accused in the Ketan Agarwal murder case, has been hit with another setback. The Maharashtra Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has taken action against the family’s spice and dried fruit shop, issuing a notice to close the business until further notice.

According to officials, BG Goyal & Company, a firm located in the Market Yard area of ​​Pune, is owned by Siya Goyal’s father, Pravin Goyal. A team from the FDA recently inspected the store and found violations of food safety regulations. During the inspection, officials took samples of four products, including turmeric powder, sesame seeds, and soybean chunks, under the “Sant” and “Sadhu” brands, for testing. Approximately 4,172 kilograms of food items, valued at ₹8.14 lakh, were also seized.

The FDA stated that the store did not properly comply with food labeling regulations. It also found signs of potential adulteration in some products and violations of mandatory provisions of the Food Safety and Standards Act. The investigation also revealed that required licensing information had not been updated in a timely manner.

The FDA, taking this matter seriously, has directed the firm to close its operations until further notice. Officials say further action will be decided upon receiving the investigation report. Authorities clarified that the FDA inspection was a separate regulatory action independent of the ongoing criminal case against Siya Goyal.

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Meanwhile, Siya Goyal remains in judicial custody alongside co-accused Chetan Chaudhary for the alleged murder of her fiancé, realtor Ketan Agarwal, who was pushed off a cliff at Lohagad Fort in June.