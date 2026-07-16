India Issues Major Shipping Alert, Bars Deployment of Seafarers on Hormuz-Bound Ships Amid Escalating Gulf Conflict

New Delhi: Amid escalating tensions in the Persian Gulf and a series of deadly attacks on commercial vessels, the Centre has directed shipowners, ship managers and recruitment agencies not to deploy Indian seafarers on ships transiting the Strait of Hormuz until further orders.

The directive was issued by the Directorate General of Maritime Administration (DGMA) on Wednesday as a precautionary measure to protect Indian nationals working aboard merchant vessels operating in the conflict-hit region.

In its order, the DGMA said the security situation in the Persian Gulf, the Strait of Hormuz and adjoining waters has deteriorated significantly following repeated attacks on merchant ships, including incidents that resulted in casualties among Indian seafarers.

"Companies are directed to avoid deploying Indian seafarers on vessels undertaking voyages involving passage through the Strait of Hormuz until further orders," the advisory said.

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The maritime regulator also instructed masters of vessels operating in the region to maintain heightened vigilance, closely monitor navigational warnings and threat advisories, and strictly adhere to all prescribed security protocols while sailing through the Gulf region.

The advisory comes days after two Indian seafarers were killed in separate attacks on commercial vessels in the region amid the ongoing US-Iran conflict. The incidents prompted India to lodge a strong diplomatic protest over the attacks and review safety measures for Indian crew members serving in the Gulf.

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India is the world's third-largest supplier of seafarers, with more than 3 lakh Indian sailors employed on merchant ships across the globe. The latest order is aimed at safeguarding Indian maritime personnel until the security situation in the Strait of Hormuz improves.