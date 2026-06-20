From 2018 to 2026: Revisiting PM Modi's Key Messages at Republic Summit Over the Years

New Delhi: The architect of the "Nation First" vision, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will once again attend the Republic Summit 2026 as the chief guest where he will address the gathering on the theme “Great Power India: Nation First", continuing a tradition for the network's flagship event year after year.

Over the years, the Republic Summit has emerged as a platform where the Prime Minister has outlined key aspects of India's growth story, governance priorities, economic transformation and global ambitions.

'Nation First' at the Core

The central idea of Republic Summit 2026 remains anchored in the principle of “Nation First” as this year's theme, "Great Power India. Nation First," marks what the Republic describes as a defining moment in India's global journey.

"A decisive moment in India's global journey, one defined not by aspiration, but by execution," Republic Summit 2026 states.

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The theme highlights India's transition from a rising power to a shaping power through economic resilience, technological innovation, institutional strength and strategic influence.

The summit positions India as a country that is increasingly shaping global conversations through economic strength, technological advancement and strategic leadership.

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As India seeks to consolidate its place among the world's leading powers, Republic Summit 2026 is expected to serve as a platform for conversations that could influence the country's next phase of growth.

From 2018 to 2026, Prime Minister Narendra Modi's presence at the republic's flagship summit has remained a defining feature of the event, with each edition reflecting a different chapter in India's ongoing transformation story.

PM Modi's Key Message at Republic Summit 2025

At Republic Summit 2025, Prime Minister Modi highlighted India's growing global influence and the transformation witnessed across sectors over the last decade.

"World is now recognizing this century as India's century and India's achievements and successes have sparked new hope globally," the Prime Minister said.

He asserted that India had moved from being viewed as a nation struggling with challenges to becoming a major driver of global growth.

"India is driving global growth today," Modi stated.

The Prime Minister also underlined the country's rapid economic expansion, infrastructure push and governance reforms.

"Today's India thinks big, sets ambitious targets, and achieves significant results," he remarked.

Among the key achievements highlighted by PM Modi were:

Lifting 25 crore people out of poverty

Expansion of solar energy capacity

Growth in defence exports

Rise of India's startup ecosystem

Massive infrastructure development

Expansion of healthcare and education facilities

Republic Summit 2024: The Decade of Viksit Bharat

At Republic Summit 2024, themed around "Bharat: The Next Decade," Prime Minister Modi focused on India's long-term development roadmap.

"This decade will be an important decade to fulfill the dreams of Viksit Bharat," he said.

He described the current decade as a period of opportunity and transformation.

“This decade will be the decade of India's high-speed connectivity, high-speed mobility and high-speed prosperity,” Modi said.

The Prime Minister also stressed the importance of economic growth, governance reforms and infrastructure expansion.

"In the last 10 years, people have seen solutions, not slogans," he remarked.

Republic Summit 2023: 'Time of Transformation'

Returning to the summit in 2023, Modi said the transformation envisioned years earlier was now visible on the ground.

"The country realized that India's moment is now here," he remarked.

Referring to the summit theme, he said, "Citizens can now witness the transformation on the ground which was envisioned four years earlier."

The Prime Minister highlighted the impact of flagship programmes including PM Awas Yojana, Mudra Yojana, PM SVAMITVA Scheme, Digital India and Direct Benefit Transfer initiatives.

"This journey of transformation is as contemporary as it is futuristic," he said

Republic Summit 2019: 'India's Moment, Nation First'

A year later, Modi addressed the Republic Summit 2019 under the theme "India's Moment, Nation First".

"India has transformed from Nation Wants To Know to Nation First", the Prime Minister said.

Emphasising decisive governance, he added, “When the nation is first, the country takes big decisions.”

During the address, Modi spoke about major policy initiatives, including the abrogation of Article 370, Aadhaar, GST reforms and welfare schemes aimed at improving governance and reducing leakages.

Republic Summit 2018: 'Surging India'

At Republic Summit 2018, themed "Surging India", Modi spoke about India's growing global standing and the country's ambitions across sectors.

"'Surging India' reflects the thoughts and feelings of 1.2 billion Indians. It is a feeling the entire world is experiencing," he said.

Highlighting India's progress, Modi remarked, "Wherever you go in the country, you'll get to see a signboard – 'Work In Progress'. The work to build a new India is going on."

He also underlined India's increasing influence globally, saying, "The Indian passport has a huge power now. India is being heard on the world forums.”

Republic Summit 2026: A Gathering of Influential Voices

This year's summit will bring together policymakers, industry leaders, innovators, administrators, artists and global thought leaders under one roof.

Among the prominent speakers expected at the event are: