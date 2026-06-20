Republic Plenary Summit 2026 To Drive India's 'Great Power' Vision With Nation First Focus

New Delhi: Republic Media Network is set to host the Republic Plenary Summit 2026 under the overarching theme "Great Power India – Nation First", bringing together the country's foremost political leaders, policymakers, industry captains, global strategists and innovators to deliberate on India's emergence as a leading global power.

The summit, to be held at the Taj Palace in New Delhi, aims to serve as a platform where ideas shaping India's future are discussed through the lens of national interest.

The summit is more than an annual gathering, it's "a statement of strategic reality rooted in Nation First principles". At a time when geopolitical shifts, economic uncertainties and technological transformations are redefining the global order, the summit seeks to examine how India can continue its rapid rise while remaining committed to policies that place national interest above all else.

Nation First to Drive the Conversation

The central theme of this year's summit reflects India's growing confidence on the global stage. Discussions will revolve around how the country can strengthen its economic resilience during uncertain times, achieve energy independence without slowing growth, reinforce its moral authority in geopolitics and continue delivering governance that has global relevance.

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Today India is increasingly being viewed as an answer to many of the world's pressing questions. The event aims to examine how the country's development model can continue to inspire confidence across sectors while ensuring that every major policy decision remains rooted in the principle of Nation First.

A Gathering of India's Most Influential Voices

The Republic Plenary Summit 2026 will witness an impressive line-up of political leaders, policymakers, business stalwarts and icons from the entertainment industry, reflecting the event's broad national and global appeal.

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Among the prominent speakers expected at the summit are Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, and Andhra Pradesh Minister Nara Lokesh.

The summit will also feature leading voices from India's corporate world, including Zoho Co-founder Sridhar Vembu, TVS Motor Chairman Sudarsan Venu, and Bharat Forge Vice Chairman Amit Kalyani, who are expected to share their perspectives on innovation, manufacturing, entrepreneurship and India's economic growth.

Adding to the diverse mix of speakers, celebrated personalities from the entertainment industry, including actor Anil Kapoor, actor Ram Charan, and renowned playback singer Hariharan, are also expected to participate, highlighting the summit's aim of bringing together influential voices from across sectors to discuss India's journey towards becoming a "Great Power India" under the guiding principle of “Nation First.”

PM Modi's Continued Association

One of the defining features of the Republic Plenary has been the annual participation of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi. PM Modi's continued presence reflects the significance of the platform in fostering discussions centred on governance and national priorities.

The summit also notes Prime Minister Narendra Modi's appreciation of Republic's style of journalism, highlighting the network's commitment to asking tough questions that matter to the nation. This engagement has made Republic Plenary a unique forum for direct interaction between the country's leadership and the people.

A Platform Where National Policy Takes Centre Stage

Infrastructure, transport, manufacturing, MSMEs, energy and digital transformation are expected to dominate discussions during the summit. Republic summit is a forum where important national policies and developmental roadmaps are discussed publicly before policymakers, industry stakeholders and citizens alike.

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari has described Republic Plenary as an excellent opportunity to deliberate on how India's future should be built on Nation First principles. His remarks underscore the summit's emphasis on constructive dialogue around infrastructure-led growth and long-term development strategies.

From Crisis to Confidence

Republic Plenary summit has evolved into a platform that encourages difficult conversations while remaining committed to national interest. By raising questions on issues that concern citizens, the summit seeks to promote accountability alongside constructive policymaking.

Union Minister Piyush Goyal, noted that Republic has consistently stood for asking the nation's questions, particularly during challenging times, while encouraging discussions focused on solutions and progress.

India's Voice to the World

A major objective of the summit is to amplify India's voice on the global stage. Every discussion held at Republic Plenary summit carries significance beyond India's borders, reflecting the country's increasing role in shaping international discourse.

Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia has described Republic as a platform showcasing the vision of a connected and unstoppable Bharat rooted in Nation First principles. According to him, the conversations held on the platform create an impact not only within India but also internationally, reinforcing India's growing global influence.

Bringing Together the Nation's Decision-Makers

The summit also aims to attract policymakers, investors, business leaders, strategists and innovators who are actively contributing to India's transformation. Republic views audience as individuals who are not merely observers but participants in shaping the country's future.

Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri has termed Republic an agency for Nation First change, adding that the people brought together through the platform represent immense potential to contribute towards India's development journey.

Showcasing India's Strengths

Republic Plenary 2026 also seeks to project India's achievements while encouraging accountability and meaningful debate. The summit aims to present India's progress with confidence without losing sight of critical national conversations.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu has praised Republic for consistently promoting India's strengths and showcasing the country's achievements through a Nation First perspective, calling it a unique approach in the Indian media landscape.

Building the Roadmap for Great Power India

Republic Plenary summit is designed for those who believe in the vision of Great Power India, offering an opportunity to engage with influential leaders, participate in consequential national conversations and contribute towards India's continued rise.

With its theme "Great Power India – Nation First", the Republic Plenary Summit 2026 seeks to provide a roadmap for India's future by bringing together the country's most influential voices on one stage.

As India continues to expand its economic, diplomatic and strategic footprint across the world, the summit aims to reinforce the idea that national interest, innovation and decisive leadership will remain the pillars of India's journey towards becoming a true global power.