From 'Catch The Rain' Campaign to Textile Waste Crisis: PM Modi Addresses 120th Mann ki Baat | Top Quotes | Image: Mann Ki Baat

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday (March 30) addressed the 120th episode of his radio show "Mann Ki Baat," marking his third session of the year. During this episode, the Prime Minister touched upon various topics, including the significance of India's diverse festivals, emphasizing the theme of "unity in diversity."

PM Modi also addressed critical global challenges, such as the growing concerns over water conservation and textile waste. Additionally, the Prime Minister lauded the athletes of the Khelo India Para Games for their dedication and highlighted the increasing recognition of para sports in India.

Further, Modi celebrated the achievements of the Indian diaspora in countries like Mauritius, Guyana, and Fiji, noting their successful efforts in preserving and promoting their cultural heritage. As the International Day of Yoga approaches, the Prime Minister also underscored the rising global interest in Yoga and Ayurveda as integral parts of holistic well-being.

For the full speech, click here

Here are the top quotes from PM Modi's 120th episode of 'Mann ki Baat':

PM Extends Wishes for 'Hindu New Year': "Today is the Pratipada Tithi of the Shukla Paksha of the Chaitra month. Chaitra Navratri is beginning from today. The Indian New Year is also commencing from this day. This is also the start of Vikram Samvat 2082."

"Summer days are long and children have a lot to do during the time. This is the time to inculcate a new hobby as well as hone your skills. You also have the opportunity to join volunteer activities and service endeavours during these holidays. If any organization, school or social institution or science centre is organising such summer activities, do share it with #MyHolidays."

"During the last 7-8 years, over 11 billion cubic metres of water has been conserved through newly built tanks, ponds and other water recharge structures. You must now be wondering how much 11 billion cubic metres of water is? Not more than 9-10 billion cubic metres of water can be conserved in the Govind Sagar lake."

Also read | Who is Hanumankind, Renowned Wrapper Appreciated by PM Modi in Mann Ki Baat Episode