From 'Catch The Rain' Campaign to Textile Waste Crisis: PM Modi Addresses 120th Mann ki Baat | Top Quotes

Updated March 30th 2025, 13:12 IST
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday (March 30) addressed the 120th episode of his radio show "Mann Ki Baat," marking his third session of the year. During this episode, the Prime Minister touched upon various topics, including the significance of India's diverse festivals, emphasizing the theme of "unity in diversity."
PM Modi also addressed critical global challenges, such as the growing concerns over water conservation and textile waste. Additionally, the Prime Minister lauded the athletes of the Khelo India Para Games for their dedication and highlighted the increasing recognition of para sports in India.
Further, Modi celebrated the achievements of the Indian diaspora in countries like Mauritius, Guyana, and Fiji, noting their successful efforts in preserving and promoting their cultural heritage. As the International Day of Yoga approaches, the Prime Minister also underscored the rising global interest in Yoga and Ayurveda as integral parts of holistic well-being.
Here are the top quotes from PM Modi's 120th episode of 'Mann ki Baat':
