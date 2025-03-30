sb.scorecardresearch
Updated March 30th 2025, 13:12 IST

From 'Catch The Rain' Campaign to Textile Waste Crisis: PM Modi Addresses 120th Mann ki Baat | Top Quotes

PM Modi also addressed critical global challenges, such as the growing concerns over water conservation and textile waste.

Reported by: Tanisha Rajput
Mann Ki Baat
From 'Catch The Rain' Campaign to Textile Waste Crisis: PM Modi Addresses 120th Mann ki Baat | Top Quotes

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday (March 30) addressed the 120th episode of his radio show "Mann Ki Baat," marking his third session of the year. During this episode, the Prime Minister touched upon various topics, including the significance of India's diverse festivals, emphasizing the theme of "unity in diversity."

PM Modi also addressed critical global challenges, such as the growing concerns over water conservation and textile waste. Additionally, the Prime Minister lauded the athletes of the Khelo India Para Games for their dedication and highlighted the increasing recognition of para sports in India.

Further, Modi celebrated the achievements of the Indian diaspora in countries like Mauritius, Guyana, and Fiji, noting their successful efforts in preserving and promoting their cultural heritage. As the International Day of Yoga approaches, the Prime Minister also underscored the rising global interest in Yoga and Ayurveda as integral parts of holistic well-being.

Here are the top quotes from PM Modi's 120th episode of 'Mann ki Baat':

  • PM Extends Wishes for 'Hindu New Year': "Today is the Pratipada Tithi of the Shukla Paksha of the Chaitra month. Chaitra Navratri is beginning from today. The Indian New Year is also commencing from this day. This is also the start of Vikram Samvat 2082."
  • "Summer days are long and children have a lot to do during the time. This is the time to inculcate a new hobby as well as hone your skills. You also have the opportunity to join volunteer activities and service endeavours during these holidays. If any organization, school or social institution or science centre is organising such summer activities, do share it with #MyHolidays."
  • "During the last 7-8 years, over 11 billion cubic metres of water has been conserved through newly built tanks, ponds and other water recharge structures. You must now be wondering how much 11 billion cubic metres of water is? Not more than 9-10 billion cubic metres of water can be conserved in the Govind Sagar lake."

  • Yoga and Ayurveda for Global Wellness: "Now less than 100 days are left for Yoga Day. If you have not yet included yoga in your life, do it now, it is not too late yet. The first International Yoga Day was celebrated 10 years ago on the 21st of June, 2015. Now, this day has taken the shape of a grand festival of yoga. The theme of Yoga Day 2025 has been kept as 'Yoga for One Earth One Health'. We wish to make the whole world healthy through yoga."
  • PM Modi Lauds Local Initiatives: "People of our villages and especially the tribal community know very well about the importance of Mahua flowers. Cookies are being made from Mahua flowers in Chhindwara district of Madhya Pradesh. Cookies made of Mahua flowers are becoming very popular due to the efforts of four sisters of Rajakoh village in Madhya Pradesh. In Adilabad district of Telangana also, two sisters have carried out a new experiment with Mahua flowers."
  • "Atharva Kapoor from Varanasi, Aaryash Leekha and Atrey Maan from Mumbai have written about their feelings on my recent visit to Mauritius. They have written that they greatly enjoyed the performance of 'Geet Gawai' during this visit."
  • "Our indigenous games are now becoming a part of popular culture. The new song of the renowned rapper Hanumankind, 'Run It Up', is becoming quite famous these days. Our traditional martial arts like Kalaripayattu, Gatka and Thang-Ta have been included in it."
  • Textile Waste Crisis: "Nowadays, the trend of getting rid of old clothes as soon as possible and buying new ones is increasing all over the world. This becomes textile waste. Many items like decorative pieces, handbags, stationery and toys are being made from textile waste. Many organizations are engaged in popularizing the 'circular fashion brands' these days."

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

Published March 30th 2025, 12:53 IST

