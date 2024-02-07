English
Updated January 21st, 2024 at 18:12 IST

From Delhi to Bengaluru: What's Open And What's Shut For Pran Pratishtha | Full List

Pran Pratishtha: Schools in several states are observing holidays on Jan 22. Check what is open, and what is shut in the wake of Ram Mandir inauguration.

Digital Desk
Ayodhya ram mandir
What's open, What's shut for Ram Mandir | Image:Shri ramjanmbhoomi trust/x
Ayodhya Ram Mandir: In the wake of the Ram Mandir ‘Pran Pratishtha’ ceremony, several services across the country will remain shut on Jan 22. While schools in several states are observing holidays, banks, government offices and colleges including Jamia Millia Islamia and Delhi University will remain shut till 2:30 PM. 

Things That Will Remain Shut/Partially Closed on Jan 22

  • Schools in UP, Delhi, Maharashtra, and Puducherry Delhi University will remain shut.
  • Jamia Millia Islamia to remain shut till 2.30 PM.
  • Delhi University to remain shut till 2.30 PM.
  • AIIMS, Safdarjung and Ram Manohar Lohia hospitals to remain shut till 2.30 pm on January 22. (Critical OPD, and emergency services, however, will be functional).
  • Govt offices to remain shut till 2.30 PM. 
  • Banks to remain shut till 2:30 PM
  • Slaughterhouses in UP, Gujarat and several states will remain shut full day tomorrow.
  • Go casinos to remain shut till 8 AM-4 PM.      

List of States That Have Announced Complete Public Holiday

  • Uttar Pradesh
  • Goa 
  • Chattisgarh
  • Haryana

List of States That Have Announced Half-day Holiday

  • Odisha
  • Gujarat
  • Madhya Pradesh
  • Tripura
  • Assam 
  • Rajasthan

The grand ceremony of the much-awaited 'Pran Pratishtha' will be attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, following which the shrine will be opened for the public a day later. The ceremony will begin at 12.20 pm and is expected to end by 1 pm. The prime minister will then address a gathering of more than 7,000 people, including seers and prominent personalities, at the venue. The entire event will be telecast live to a nationwide audience of millions, and more outside India. The scenes in the streets are festive and devotees are eagerly awaiting for the doors of the temple to open for them from January 23 onwards.

Published January 21st, 2024 at 18:12 IST

