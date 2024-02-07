Advertisement

Ayodhya Ram Mandir: In the wake of the Ram Mandir ‘Pran Pratishtha’ ceremony, several services across the country will remain shut on Jan 22. While schools in several states are observing holidays, banks, government offices and colleges including Jamia Millia Islamia and Delhi University will remain shut till 2:30 PM.

Things That Will Remain Shut/Partially Closed on Jan 22

Schools in UP, Delhi, Maharashtra, and Puducherry Delhi University will remain shut.

Jamia Millia Islamia to remain shut till 2.30 PM.

Delhi University to remain shut till 2.30 PM.

AIIMS, Safdarjung and Ram Manohar Lohia hospitals to remain shut till 2.30 pm on January 22. (Critical OPD, and emergency services, however, will be functional).

Govt offices to remain shut till 2.30 PM.

Banks to remain shut till 2:30 PM

Slaughterhouses in UP, Gujarat and several states will remain shut full day tomorrow.

Go casinos to remain shut till 8 AM-4 PM.

List of States That Have Announced Complete Public Holiday

Uttar Pradesh

Goa

Chattisgarh

Haryana

List of States That Have Announced Half-day Holiday

Odisha

Gujarat

Madhya Pradesh

Tripura

Assam

Rajasthan

The grand ceremony of the much-awaited 'Pran Pratishtha' will be attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, following which the shrine will be opened for the public a day later. The ceremony will begin at 12.20 pm and is expected to end by 1 pm. The prime minister will then address a gathering of more than 7,000 people, including seers and prominent personalities, at the venue. The entire event will be telecast live to a nationwide audience of millions, and more outside India. The scenes in the streets are festive and devotees are eagerly awaiting for the doors of the temple to open for them from January 23 onwards.