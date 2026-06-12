From Detention Camp Site To Global Fame: New Book Chronicles 7-Decade Journey Of IIT

New Delhi: A new book chronicling the journey of the Indian Institutes of Technology (IIT), from its post-Independence origins to its current role in India's innovation economy, is set to be launched at IIT-Delhi on June 20. Titled 'IIT: The Story of India's Most Prestigious Educational Ecosystem' and published by HarperCollins India, the book has been authored by Prabhat Kumar, Chairman of PanIIT Alumni India and a 1994-batch IRS officer currently posted as Principal Commissioner in Mumbai.

The book traces the IIT story from the founding of IIT-Kharagpur on the grounds of a British-era detention camp to the present network of 23 campuses and an alumni base exceeding 5 lakh members across technology, business, academia and public service. It draws on archival records, institutional data and personal accounts to map how Jawaharlal Nehru's "temples of modern India" evolved into engines of entrepreneurship and technological progress.

Rather than dwelling on familiar tropes of entrance exam success, big placements and global CEOs, the author attempts to capture the wider social, economic and human dimensions of the IIT phenomenon. The book examines the evolution of the JEE, the growth of India's multi-crore coaching industry, and the competition for seats. Dedicated chapters document the sacrifices of aspirants' families, academic pressure on students and mental health concerns, arguing that the IIT story cannot be told only through rankings and pay packages.

Kumar also examines the decades-old brain drain debate, contending that the narrative has shifted towards "brain circulation", with overseas alumni now giving back through investments, mentorship, startups and research tie-ups. The book notes how graduate career paths have changed over generations, from dams, steel plants and public-sector enterprises in the early decades to technology, finance, consulting and startups today.

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The book position IITs as central to India's innovation ecosystem, covering startups, venture capital networks, artificial intelligence, space technology and deep-tech research.

The book envisions an expanded role for IITs in India's goal of becoming a developed nation by 2047, touching on sovereign AI, global research collaborations and reverse brain drain. Blending history, social commentary and institutional evaluation, the book perfectly mirrors India's overarching transformation.