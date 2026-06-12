One Year On, Final Answers Elusive: How Air India's Boeing Dreamliner Flight AI171 Ended In Disaster

New Delhi: One year after Air India Flight AI171 crashed moments after take-off from Ahmedabad, killing 260 people in one of India's deadliest aviation disasters, the final investigation report is unlikely to be released by the first anniversary of the tragedy.

Sources familiar with the investigation said Indian authorities are expected to delay issuing the final report as technical examinations of the aircraft's engines remain incomplete. The Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) is continuing its probe into the June 12, 2025 crash of the Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner operating from Ahmedabad to London Gatwick.

The preliminary report released on July 12 last year reconstructed the flight's final moments in chilling detail.

The Final 32 Seconds

At 11:17 am IST on June 12, 2025, the aircraft, registered as VT-ANB, had landed in Ahmedabad from New Delhi as AI423. At 1:18:38 pm IST, the aircraft departed from Bay 34. It later requested and received taxi clearance before proceeding to Runway 23.

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At 1:37:33 pm IST, air traffic control cleared the aircraft for take-off. Four seconds later, at 1:37:37 pm, the Dreamliner began its take-off roll. At 1:38:39 pm, the aircraft lifted off and its air-ground sensors transitioned into air mode.

Just three seconds later, at 1:38:42 pm, the aircraft reached a maximum airspeed of 180 knots. According to investigators, both Engine 1 and Engine 2 fuel cutoff switches moved from the "RUN" position to "CUTOFF" one after another within a gap of one second.

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The fuel supply to both engines ceased, causing engine parameters to rapidly deteriorate.

The cockpit voice recorder captured one pilot asking the other why he had cut off the fuel. The second pilot replied that he had not done so.

Airport CCTV footage also showed the Ram Air Turbine (RAT) deploying during the initial climb, indicating a major loss of power. The aircraft began losing altitude before crossing the airport perimeter wall.

By 1:38:47 pm, both engines had dropped below minimum idle speed.

At 1:38:52 pm, Engine 1's fuel cutoff switch was moved back to "RUN". Four seconds later, Engine 2's switch was also returned to "RUN", triggering the Full Authority Digital Engine Control (FADEC) relight sequence.

Investigators said Engine 1 showed signs of recovery, with its core deceleration reversing. Engine 2 managed to relight but failed to regain sufficient power despite repeated fuel reintroduction attempts.

At 1:39:05 pm, one of the pilots issued the desperate distress call: "MAYDAY MAYDAY MAYDAY."

Six seconds later, at 1:39:11 pm, the flight data recording stopped.

The crash killed 241 of the 242 people onboard, including all 12 crew members, and 19 people on the ground. One passenger survived.

Air India to Observe Silence

As the nation marks one year since the disaster, Air India has asked employees across its offices and airports in India and overseas to observe a two-minute silence today 12 from 1:39 pm to 1:41 pm IST in memory of the victims.

Employees engaged in essential duties, including airport check-ins and flight operations, have been allowed to continue their responsibilities. Designated remembrance spaces have also been arranged at the airline's headquarters, training academy, airport offices in Delhi, Mumbai and Ahmedabad, as well as London Heathrow and London Gatwick.