From Mohammad Ali Back To Ayush Malik: UP Man’s 'Ghar Wapsi' Weeks After Converting To Islam Triggers Fresh Buzz

Shamli: In a dramatic turn to a religious conversion case in Uttar Pradesh, Ayush Malik, a Shamli-based businessman’s son who had embraced Islam, adopted the name Mohammad Ali and married a Muslim woman, has now returned to Hinduism.

A video shared by his family, which has since gone viral on social media, shows Ayush performing Hindu rituals and offering prayers at his residence, marking what his family has described as his "Ghar Wapsi".

The development comes just weeks after Ayush's conversion had triggered a major controversy, leading to police action under the Uttar Pradesh anti-conversion law and arrests in the case.

‘Returned To Sanatan Dharma Of My Own Free Will’

In the viral video, Ayush says he had earlier accepted Islam but has now voluntarily returned to Hinduism after considering the pain caused to his family.

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According to reports, he said, "I had gone into Islam and changed my religion. But after seeing your pain and keeping my family in mind, I have, of my own free will, returned to Hinduism. I want to live under the care and protection of my family."

His father, Devraj Malik, has also confirmed that Ayush has re-embraced Sanatan Dharma and returned home.

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From Conversion To ‘Ghar Wapsi’

The case first grabbed attention earlier this month after photographs of Ayush offering Eid prayers went viral online.

Ayush had publicly announced that he had converted to Islam, adopted the name Mohammad Ali and married Chandni Qureshi, whom he reportedly met in 2018 while undergoing treatment for a leg injury. He had insisted that the conversion was voluntary and denied allegations of coercion.

At the time, he had told reporters that he had embraced Islam after studying the religion himself and had no intention of returning to Hinduism.

Family Alleged Conspiracy

His father, Devraj Malik, however, lodged a complaint alleging that his son had been lured into converting as part of a conspiracy linked to an interfaith relationship and property worth crores.

Based on the complaint, Uttar Pradesh Police registered a case under the Uttar Pradesh Prohibition of Unlawful Conversion of Religion Act.

Police subsequently arrested Chandni Qureshi and her father, Islam Qureshi, while several others were also named in the FIR. An SIT was constituted to investigate the allegations.

Earlier Stand Contradicted

Ayush's return to Hinduism marks a complete reversal of his public position.

Earlier this month, while defending his conversion, he had maintained that no one had pressured him to embrace Islam and had asserted that he would not return to Hinduism, claiming he was facing social pressure after the controversy erupted.