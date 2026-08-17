'From Ordinary BJP Karyakarta to National General Secretary': Smriti Irani Describes Comeback as 'Deeply Humbling'

New Delhi: Former Union Minister Smriti Irani is set to return to a key organisational role in the Bharatiya Janata Party as National General Secretary. The appointment follows her selection as a potential candidate for the post by BJP National President Nitin Nabin.

In a post on X, Irani expressed deep gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Nabin for the opportunity. She described her journey--from an ordinary BJP karyakarta to National General Secretary--as “deeply humbling.”

“I am deeply honoured and grateful to Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi ji and BJP National President Shri Nitin Nabin ji for entrusting me with this responsibility and giving me yet another opportunity to serve the Sangathan and the Nation,” she wrote.

Irani said the resolve to build a Viksit Bharat under PM Modi’s leadership is “not merely a vision for tomorrow, but a national commitment whose foundations are being laid today.” Contributing to this goal, she added, is both a responsibility and a privilege.

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Guided by the principle of “Rashtra Pratham,” she said every organisational role for a BJP karyakarta is first an opportunity to serve. With the continued guidance of the party’s senior leadership, she looked forward to taking on the responsibility with renewed commitment, strengthening the organisation at the grassroots, and contributing to nation-building and the service of “Maa Bharti.”

Irani also extended warm congratulations and best wishes to her colleagues and all newly appointed office-bearers across the country.