English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 21st, 2024 at 13:16 IST

From Promoting Local to Domestic Tourism, PM Modi Packs in 9 Requests From Countrymen in Address

PM Modi on Sunday requested the countrymen to follow nine things, while speaking at the foundation stone laying ceremony of Cancer Hospital in Gujarat.

Digital Desk
PM Modi
From Promoting Local to Domestic Tourism, PM Modi Packs in 9 Requests From Countrymen During Address | Image:Republic
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

Rajkot: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday requested the countrymen to follow nine things, while speaking at the foundation stone laying ceremony of Khodaldham Trust Cancer Hospital in Gujarat.

He asked the people to follow nine things which are: Save every drop of water and make people aware about water conservation; Go from village to village to make people aware about digital transactions; Work to make your village, locality and city number one in cleanliness; Promote local, use Made in India products; Promote tourism in your country; Make farmers aware about natural farming; Include food in your life; Include sports in your life; Stay away from any kind of drug and addiction

Advertisement

While talking about the Cancer treatment in the country, he said, “Cancer treatment is a huge challenge for an individual or a family. The govt ensures that no person faces difficulties in the treatment of cancer. With this in mind, in the last nine years, around 30 new cancer hospitals have been developed and the work is on for the 10 new cancer hospitals.”

On talking about Khodal Dham, he said, “Today, on this special occasion, it is a great privilege for me to connect with the holy land of Khodal Dham and the devotees of Mother Khodal. Today Shri Khodal Dham Trust has taken another important step in the field of public welfare and service. The work of Cancer Hospital and Research Center is starting in Amreli from today.”

Advertisement

While talking about Gujarat's health sector, he said, “Gujarat has made remarkable progress in the health sector. Today Gujarat is turning out to be a big medical hub in India. Till 2002, Gujarat had only 11 medical colleges however today, the number has risen to 40. In 20 years, the MBBS seats have gone up by five times...”

He added, “For the development of the country, people must remain healthy. We started the Ayushman Bharat Yojana for the poor. This scheme has helped more than six crore people.”

Advertisement

PM Modi virtually addresses foundation stone ceremony of the Khodaldham Trust Cancer Hospital in Gujarat. 

Prime Minister Narendra Modi virtually addressed the foundation stone laying ceremony of the Khodaldham Trust Cancer Hospital in Gujarat. 

Advertisement

During his address, PM Modi expressed honour in being associated with Khodaldham and its devotees, emphasising the trust's commitment to public welfare.

He announced the commencement of construction for the Cancer Hospital and Research Centre in Amreli, emphasising the government's dedication to ensuring cancer patients face no obstacles during treatment.

Advertisement

 PM Modi highlighted the establishment of 30 new cancer hospitals in the last nine years, with ongoing efforts for an additional 10, showcasing the government's focus on enhancing healthcare. 

 

 

Advertisement

Published January 21st, 2024 at 12:45 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Vivek Dahiya

Vivek Sets Fitness Goals

an hour ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma In Athleisure

2 hours ago
Shantanu Maheshwari

Shantanu's Casual Look

2 hours ago
Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka's Breezy Look

2 hours ago
President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

6 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

21 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

a day ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

a day ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

a day ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

a day ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

a day ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

a day ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

a day ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

a day ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

a day ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

a day ago
Man jumps into raging LA River to save his dog

LA Fire Dept Saves Man

a day ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

DeepVeer In Belgium

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Virat Kohli requests BCCI to be withdrawn from first 2 IND vs ENG Tests

    Sports 5 minutes ago

  2. Hamas proposes 3 stage 135-day truce for freeing hostages

    World12 minutes ago

  3. 70% of devices to be AI-native by 2026: Lenovo

    Tech 13 minutes ago

  4. Viral Video: Coffee Served in Ice-Cream Cones Gains Popularity| Watch

    Info15 minutes ago

  5. Pro Kabaddi League 2023/24: UP Yoddhas Go Down to Tamil Thalaivas

    Sports 17 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement