Rajkot: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday requested the countrymen to follow nine things, while speaking at the foundation stone laying ceremony of Khodaldham Trust Cancer Hospital in Gujarat.

He asked the people to follow nine things which are: Save every drop of water and make people aware about water conservation; Go from village to village to make people aware about digital transactions; Work to make your village, locality and city number one in cleanliness; Promote local, use Made in India products; Promote tourism in your country; Make farmers aware about natural farming; Include food in your life; Include sports in your life; Stay away from any kind of drug and addiction

While talking about the Cancer treatment in the country, he said, “Cancer treatment is a huge challenge for an individual or a family. The govt ensures that no person faces difficulties in the treatment of cancer. With this in mind, in the last nine years, around 30 new cancer hospitals have been developed and the work is on for the 10 new cancer hospitals.”

On talking about Khodal Dham, he said, “Today, on this special occasion, it is a great privilege for me to connect with the holy land of Khodal Dham and the devotees of Mother Khodal. Today Shri Khodal Dham Trust has taken another important step in the field of public welfare and service. The work of Cancer Hospital and Research Center is starting in Amreli from today.”

While talking about Gujarat's health sector, he said, “Gujarat has made remarkable progress in the health sector. Today Gujarat is turning out to be a big medical hub in India. Till 2002, Gujarat had only 11 medical colleges however today, the number has risen to 40. In 20 years, the MBBS seats have gone up by five times...”

He added, “For the development of the country, people must remain healthy. We started the Ayushman Bharat Yojana for the poor. This scheme has helped more than six crore people.”

