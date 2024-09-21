sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Tirupati Laddus Row | Fight Against Terrorism | PM Modi's US Trip | Quad Summit | Kolkata Horror |
  • Home /
  • India News /
  • From Sucheta Kripalani to Atishi: A Look at Independent India's 17 Women Chief Ministers

Published 17:52 IST, September 21st 2024

From Sucheta Kripalani to Atishi: A Look at Independent India's 17 Women Chief Ministers

AAP leader Atishi, on Saturday, took oath and became the youngest Chief Minister of Delhi in the presence of AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
From Sucheta Kripalani to Atishi: A Look at Independent India's 17 Women Chief Ministers
From Sucheta Kripalani to Atishi: A Look at Independent India's 17 Women Chief Ministers | Image: Republic
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

17:28 IST, September 21st 2024