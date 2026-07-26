From Tech to Security: Here is Everyone PM Modi Chose for the Nandan Nilekani-Led NTA Overhaul Task Force

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has set up a high-level task force to revamp the National Testing Agency (NTA) and overhaul India's competitive examination system. Chaired by Infosys co-founder Nandan Nilekani, the team brings together key experts from technology, security, space engineering, logistics, and administration to build a leak-proof, transparent, and secure testing framework.

Sources indicate that members were chosen through a careful and deliberate selection process. The task force is expected to submit a comprehensive report to the government, outlining strategies to enhance examination security, data protection, and administrative accuracy across the country.

Leveraging Cross-Domain Expertise

The strength of the newly formed committee lies in its multidisciplinary composition. By uniting leaders across four critical fields—technology, security, logistics, and governance—the government aims to address vulnerabilities at every stage of the examination lifecycle.

Nandan Nilekani: Tech Infrastructure and Data Security

Drawing from his experience in building large-scale digital platforms, Nilekani is expected to focus on creating an end-to-end encrypted platform for national examinations. His work could introduce AI-based biometric verification to prevent impersonation and safeguard student data against digital interception.

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V Kamakoti: Server Infrastructure and Cyber Defense

As the Director of IIT Madras, Kamakoti brings expertise in securing server infrastructure and computer-based test (CBT) software. His focus includes implementing dynamic question randomization and real-time security measures to prevent local server tampering, screen-sharing, or unauthorized access at test centers.

S Somanath: Zero-Defect Standards and Mission Protocols

Former ISRO Chairman S Somanath will contribute protocols modeled after space mission operations. By establishing redundant safety layers and multi-tiered verification systems—from question paper creation to final result declaration—his framework aims to reduce technical glitches and human error to near-zero levels.

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Tapan Deka: Intelligence Networks and Cyber Monitoring

Former Intelligence Bureau Director Tapan Deka is set to guide the development of real-time monitoring and intelligence systems designed to track paper-leak networks. His recommendations focus on pre-empting suspicious activities and conducting rigorous security audits of examination venues.

Amrit Lal Meena: Logistics and Supply-Chain Security

Logistics expert Amrit Lal Meena will focus on securing the physical chain of custody for examination materials. Proposed measures include GPS-tracked transportation, digital lock systems that open strictly at designated times and locations, and tamper-evident storage to prevent unauthorized access in transit or storage.

Anita Karwal: Academic Policy and Center SOPs