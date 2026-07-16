From ‘Veer-Zaara’ to Reality: UP Tailor Crosses Into Pakistan for Facebook Love, Lands in Lahore Jail Instead

New Delhi: Bollywood has long sold audiences the idea that love can conquer borders. Veer-Zaara told the story of two lovers separated by India and Pakistan who were eventually reunited after years of sacrifice. But in real life, crossing an international border for love without following the law rarely ends with a happy ending.

For Badal Babu, a tailor from Uttar Pradesh’s Aligarh, what began as a Facebook friendship with a Pakistani woman has reportedly turned into a diplomatic and legal nightmare. Instead of starting a new life across the border, he ended up in a Pakistani prison. Even after completing his sentence, he remains in custody, waiting for paperwork that could finally bring him back to India.

A Facebook Friendship That Changed Everything

According to his family, Badal worked as a tailor in Delhi before becoming friends with a Pakistani woman, Sana, on Facebook. Their online conversations reportedly grew into a close relationship over time, eventually convincing him that they had a future together.

Believing he would meet the woman he loved, Badal allegedly decided to travel to Pakistan.

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His first attempt in August 2024 reportedly failed. Undeterred, he tried again two months later.

On October 15, 2024, he allegedly crossed the India-Pakistan border without a passport or visa after leaving behind his identification documents in India.

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It was a decision that would change his life.

The Dream Fell Apart

According to media reports, Badal soon realised that the woman he had travelled hundreds of kilometres to meet did not want to marry him.

With no immediate way to return and no legal status in Pakistan, he reportedly stayed back and found work grazing goats for a local employer to survive.

For nearly two months, he remained in touch with his family through phone calls, who believed he would eventually find a way home.

That never happened.

An Accent That Gave Him Away

His troubles escalated on December 27, 2024.

While working in the fields, locals allegedly became suspicious after hearing him speak. His accent reportedly stood out, prompting residents to alert the police.

He was arrested on charges of entering Pakistan illegally and later lodged in Kot Lakhpat Jail in Lahore after being produced before a court.

According to his family, Badal has now completed the sentence imposed by the Pakistani court. However, he has not been released because the formal repatriation process between the two countries is still pending.

Family Turns to Government for Help

Back home in Aligarh, his family says they have approached the Ministry of External Affairs seeking urgent intervention.

According to them, local authorities have already verified Badal’s Indian citizenship and forwarded the required documents to the Centre.

The family also claims that Aligarh MP Satish Gautam has written to the External Affairs Ministry requesting assistance in securing Badal’s return.

They further say an India-origin lawyer based in London is coordinating with lawyers in Pakistan on humanitarian grounds in an effort to speed up the legal process.

A Viral Video Raises More Questions

Around the time of his arrest, a video purportedly recorded before Badal was sent to jail surfaced online.

In the clip, he is heard telling his family not to worry and saying that he had embraced Islam and would not be returning immediately.

The authenticity of the video has not been independently verified, and there has been no official confirmation regarding the circumstances in which it was recorded.

Not the First Cross-Border Love Story

Badal’s case is the latest in a growing list of cross-border romances that have attracted public attention, although not all have had the same ending.

Perhaps the most famous recent example is Anju, a Rajasthan woman who travelled to Pakistan in 2023 after befriending Nasrullah online. Unlike Badal, Anju entered Pakistan legally on a valid visa. She later converted to Islam, adopted the name Fatima, married Nasrullah and eventually returned to India before travelling back to Pakistan again.

On the other side of the border, Seema Haider became a household name after leaving Pakistan and entering India through Nepal in 2023 to live with Sachin Meena, whom she had met while playing the online game PUBG. Her case triggered investigations by multiple agencies because of the manner in which she entered India and continues to draw legal scrutiny.

Badal’s journey, however, has followed a very different path.

Unlike Anju, he allegedly entered Pakistan without legal documents. And unlike Seema Haider, whose case remains tied up in Indian legal proceedings, Badal has already served a prison sentence but is still waiting for diplomatic formalities to conclude before he can return home.

When Love Meets International Law

The story is also a reminder that international borders are governed by immigration laws, not emotions.

Entering another country without a passport or visa can lead to arrest, imprisonment and lengthy legal proceedings, regardless of the reason for crossing the border.

Even after a sentence ends, release is not always immediate. Authorities must verify nationality, complete documentation and coordinate through diplomatic channels before repatriation can take place, a process that often takes months.

For Badal’s family, that wait continues.