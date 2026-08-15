From Women’s Quota to AI, Nuclear Power: 10 Key Highlights From PM Modi’s Independence Day Speech From Red Fort

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday addressed the nation from the ramparts of the Red Fort on India’s 80th Independence Day, outlining the government’s priorities for the country’s journey towards Viksit Bharat by 2047. From women’s political representation and AI skilling to nuclear power, defence production and deep-sea exploration, PM Modi made several major announcements and laid out a seven-point roadmap for India’s growth.

Here are the top 10 takeaways from PM Modi’s Independence Day address:

1. PM Modi Urges Parties to Ensure 33% Women’s Reservation

Calling women’s political leadership the “call of the hour”, PM Modi urged all political parties to come forward and ensure 33 per cent representation for women in the Lok Sabha and State Legislative Assemblies. He said women leaders were already making a major contribution through Panchayats, Municipalities and Municipal Corporations.

2. 'Shakti Ki Saptadhara' - PM Modi’s Seven-Point Growth Roadmap

PM Modi unveiled ‘Shakti Ki Saptadhara’, identifying seven key areas that he said would power India’s next phase of growth. The seven strengths are manufacturing; agriculture and food processing; technology and innovation; connectivity and Gati Shakti; defence production; green energy and the Blue Economy; and India’s soft power.

Advertisement

3. One Crore Youth to Receive AI Training

With technology emerging as a central pillar of India’s development strategy, PM Modi announced that one crore youth will be trained in artificial intelligence skills. He said India must become a global hub for innovation, particularly in AI, quantum technology, robotics, space and next-generation communications.

4. Free Online Coaching for Competitive Exams

In a major youth-focused announcement, PM Modi said free online coaching will be provided to young people preparing for various competitive examinations. He stressed that the country’s youth would be the biggest beneficiaries and enablers of the Viksit Bharat vision.

Advertisement

5. India Targets 100 GW Nuclear Power Capacity by 2047

PM Modi announced an ambitious target of 100 GW of nuclear power capacity by 2047. He also said India aims to make five new nuclear reactors operational in the coming years, linking nuclear expansion to the country’s long-term energy security.

6. Several Semiconductor Plants to Come Up

Highlighting India’s push to become a major technology and manufacturing hub, PM Modi said seven to eight new semiconductor production plants are expected to become operational within the next one to two years. He also called for India to build globally competitive manufacturing capabilities based on cost, quality and scale.

7. MSMEs Urged to Take Indian Products to Global Markets

PM Modi called on India’s MSMEs to use the opportunities created by free trade agreements with around 40 countries since 2014 to expand exports. He highlighted textiles, machinery, pharmaceuticals, seafood, traditional food products and other sectors, saying Indian products must meet global standards and reach markets worldwide.

8. Defence Self-Reliance & Global Supplier Ambition

Defence production was identified as the fifth strength of ‘Saptadhara’. PM Modi said India cannot remain merely a market for the world and must become self-reliant in defence manufacturing and a global supplier of next-generation defence technology.

9. Deep-Sea Exploration Gets a Major Push

PM Modi said areas previously classified as “no-go areas” for offshore exploration were being opened as “go-ahead areas” to explore India’s deep-sea mineral and energy resources. He highlighted the Samudra Manthan initiative and its large financial outlay as part of the effort to strengthen India’s energy security and reduce dependence on imports.

10. Green Energy, Blue Economy & India’s Soft Power

The Prime Minister identified green energy and the Blue Economy as another major growth opportunity, with a focus on green hydrogen, renewable energy, energy storage, fisheries, coastal tourism and ocean technology.

He also described India’s soft power as the seventh strength, pointing to Yoga, Ayurveda, handicrafts, culture, films, animation, gaming, digital content and tourism as areas where India can expand its global influence.

Viksit Bharat by 2047 Remains the Overarching Goal

Throughout his Independence Day address, PM Modi repeatedly linked these initiatives to the larger goal of making India a developed nation by 2047. He called on citizens, businesses and young people to dream big and contribute to building a stronger, self-reliant and globally competitive India.